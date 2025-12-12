Getty Images Sport
FA to hold talks with FIFA over 'outrageous' World Cup ticket prices as England fans face hefty bill to follow Three Lions at next summer's tournament
The Football Association is preparing to engage FIFA directly, as per The Daily Mail, after the release of World Cup ticket prices sparked widespread outrage among England supporters. The cheapest seats offered to members of the England Supporters Travel Club for the final exceed £3,129, while following the team from the group stage to the final would cost more than £5,000 before travel or accommodation. These figures are far higher than those outlined in the original 2026 host bid, where the cheapest seats were priced at just £15.70.
Fans’ groups branded the prices “laughable”, “scandalous”, and a “monumental betrayal”, with Football Supporters Europe calling for an immediate halt to ticket sales. The FA, which only learned of the detailed pricing structure when it was made public, has acknowledged the anger among supporters and intends to convey their concerns formally. While sympathetic, the FA has also made clear internally that it does not expect FIFA to reverse or significantly amend its pricing model.
Cost increases appear tied to FIFA’s decision to align prices with major US sports events, and the governing body now expects ticket revenue to reach $3.3 billion, almost double the amount promised in the original bid. National associations, including England’s, are alarmed at the impact on dedicated supporters, particularly with Participating Member Associations (PMA) tickets now up to five times more expensive than in Qatar 2022. Some insiders believe certain England allocations may not even sell out, despite a large ex-pat population in the United States expected to boost attendance.
2026 World Cup set to cost England fans over £5000 to the final
For England fans and supporters of other nations, the financial burden for attending the 2026 World Cup presents a stark contrast to the inclusivity historically associated with global footballing tournaments. Many have highlighted that the rising cost of travel, accommodation and tickets is threatening to turn the tournament into an exclusive event accessible mainly to high-income supporters. This has also reignited broader debates around FIFA’s commercial priorities and the future accessibility of international football.
The FA’s limited control over World Cup pricing has created a sense of helplessness among supporters who feel increasingly alienated by decisions made above the national association level. Fan groups argue that FIFA’s approach reveals a governing body more interested in maximising revenue than protecting football’s universality. With Category 3 tickets already surpassing £5,200 for a full England run, many fear this tournament could set a new precedent for pricing across future competitions.
In contrast, the FA has been quick to point out its commitment to ensuring affordable access at Euro 2028, which it will co-host with Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The organisation has pledged that the dynamic pricing, now being employed in FIFA’s resale markets, will not be used at the European Championship.
Supporters frustrated by FIFA's 'bait and switch'
The core frustration among fans is not only the cost but the dramatic gap between FIFA’s 2026 bid commitments and the reality presented in the ticket release. The bid stated that the cheapest seats for the final would be £95, not thirty times that amount, and the cheapest group-stage tickets would begin at just £15.70. This discrepancy has been described by supporters as a “bait and switch”, undermining confidence in the transparency of football’s governing structures.
Fan groups have also lashed out at the PMA ticketing approach, which asks supporters to pay upfront for tickets all the way to the final, even if their team does not progress. If England are eliminated early, supporters will only receive refunds minus administrative fees—another issue branded by the FSA as “beyond shameless”. Football Supporters Europe further criticised FIFA’s new variable pricing model, which forces supporters of different nations to pay different amounts for the same match and same seating category without any clear justification.
FIFA unlikely to change their 'fair' ticket prices
FIFA has defended its pricing, arguing that it reflects market conditions and the secondary ticket landscape in North America. The governing body claims its approach ensures “fair access” for both existing and prospective fans, though few supporters agree with this interpretation.
Nonetheless, the FA will now begin formal discussions with FIFA, although sources close to the governing body insist expectations for meaningful change are low. The organisation intends to represent the views of England supporters robustly, emphasising affordability, transparency and the need to preserve football’s inclusive culture. However, with FIFA having already adjusted its revenue projections and grounded its pricing in US market norms, the likelihood of a significant revision is slim.
Unless FIFA shifts its stance, next summer’s World Cup may become one of the most financially demanding tournaments ever for ordinary supporters and one of the most divisive in the competition’s storied history.
