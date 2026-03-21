Explained: Why Liverpool's Premier League match with Brighton has been delayed

The delay was confirmed by Brighton on X just under 40 minutes before the originally scheduled 12.30pm kick-off. "Kick-off has been delayed by 15 minutes due to a road traffic accident on the A27," the club posted, with the new start time moved to 12.45pm.

Liverpool's players and staff had already arrived at the ground ahead of the game, so the delay was purely a precautionary measure to ensure supporters were in their seats before the action got underway. The A27 is the main arterial road serving the stadium and a key route for travelling fans arriving from both directions.