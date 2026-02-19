EXPLAINED! Why former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder is struggling for game time at TS Galaxy after high expectations

“There’s a preparation period for all young players, but it is not always on us; some players need more time, some players need less time, and some come in and adapt immediately in a few training sessions to periodisation and everything we do,” Beganovic said, as per iDiski Times.

“He has great ability and skill; he’s improved since he arrived until now, and in the future, we will count on him more; we will give him time to show himself in the game.

“But in the end, like all young players, he needs to improve, take opportunities, and show, 'Yes, I’m that player who can play and stay on the team,'" he added.

“It’s on him, but what I have seen since the start of this season is that he has great ability, a beautiful passing range, an understanding of the game, and a real desire.

“In the future he can be [important], but it’s up to him – until the end of the season to show up.”