EXPLAINED! Why former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder is struggling for game time at TS Galaxy after high expectations
Nkosi's surprise move from Chiefs to TS Galaxy
Kaizer Chiefs' DStv Diksi Challenge-winning captain Ntandoyenkosi Nkosi made a surprise move to TS Galaxy before the start of the current season.
After helping Amakhosi to the reserve league title, Nkosi was expected to stay at Chiefs and rise to become a key figure the way the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota and Mbekezeli Mbokazi became at Pirates.
But the 21-year-old opted to go to TS Galaxy for Premier Soccer League football opportunities.
Lack of game time at TS Galaxy
Nkosi has managed just five appearances for the Rockets this season, all coming in the PSL as cameo roles.
The most minutes he has featured in a match have been 10, while the least has been just a minute on the pitch.
However, with TS Galaxy having 12 minutes left in this league campaign, there are more opportunities for Nkosi to earn some game time.
Why Nkosi is struggle for game time at TS Galaxy
“There’s a preparation period for all young players, but it is not always on us; some players need more time, some players need less time, and some come in and adapt immediately in a few training sessions to periodisation and everything we do,” Beganovic said, as per iDiski Times.
“He has great ability and skill; he’s improved since he arrived until now, and in the future, we will count on him more; we will give him time to show himself in the game.
“But in the end, like all young players, he needs to improve, take opportunities, and show, 'Yes, I’m that player who can play and stay on the team,'" he added.
“It’s on him, but what I have seen since the start of this season is that he has great ability, a beautiful passing range, an understanding of the game, and a real desire.
“In the future he can be [important], but it’s up to him – until the end of the season to show up.”
TS Galaxy's ambitions
Despite being a selling club, TS Galaxy are in the top eight and have a chance to rise into the top three this season.
That presents Nkosi with a challenge to revitalise himself and become deeply involved in helping the club achieve their season ambitions.