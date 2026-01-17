Explained! Why Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach rejected Stellenbosch FC job as Winelands club start life without Steve Barker

“I believe football is always about timing, so Barker’s resignation was unexpected," said Hunt as per IOL.

"With Steve leaving, they started interviewing coaches. Rob [Benadie, CEO] phoned me and asked, ‘Would you be interested in the job?’ I said no.

“It went from there, and the process started. Rob said he’ll get back to me, and that was it. The timing perspective was important because what happened there was very sudden; it happened so quickly. Sometimes a job is a timing thing, and you can’t really plan these things," he added.

“You don’t plan to move around a lot as a coach. Unfortunately, in my case, five or six clubs have been sold while I was there, and when that happens, you usually find yourself looking for a job.

“That’s just the reality of the business. I’ve had a lot of stability in my coaching career, except for the last three or four years, which have been a nightmare with me being up and down. But sometimes circumstances force that on you.”