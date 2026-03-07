Goal.com
Manchester City v Nottingham Forest - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Explained: Why Erling Haaland has been left out of Man City squad against Newcastle despite striker not suffering injury

Manchester City supporters were met with a surprise on Saturday afternoon as the team sheets for their FA Cup fifth-round clash against Newcastle United were released. Absent from the matchday squad entirely was star striker Erling Haaland, raising immediate concerns over his fitness ahead of a pivotal run of fixtures for the club. The Norwegian forward has now missed two of the last three matches for the Blues.

  • Haaland sidelined to ensure fitness for Madrid clash

    This absence follows a lingering ankle knock picked up in training last week that saw him sidelined for the victory over Leeds, despite a brief and laboured return during the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest in midweek. With a crucial Champions League round of 16 first-leg showdown against Real Madrid looming next Wednesday, the decision to leave the star forward out of the trip to St James' Park underscores the careful management of his physical condition during a demanding stage of the season.

    Strategic rest for the Norwegian

    Despite the initial alarm at St James' Park, it is understood that Haaland has not suffered a new injury setback. Instead, Manchester Evening News reports Pep Guardiola has opted for a cautious approach, prioritising the striker's long-term sharpness for the upcoming Champions League showdown against Real Madrid. Guardiola played down concerns, indicating that the focus is on Haaland training well ahead of Wednesday rather than sitting on the bench in Newcastle.

  • Massive rotation from Guardiola

    Haaland’s omission was part of a sweeping set of changes made by Guardiola. Omar Marmoush has been tasked with leading the line, while Savinho and Jeremy Doku earned starts following their injury layoffs. In the heart of the defence, John Stones has been handed the captain's armband, as Matheus Nunes remains the only survivor from the midweek lineup to retain his place in the side.

    Eyes on the Bernabeu

    The heavy rotation highlights Guardiola's balancing act as City continue to fight on three fronts. Despite the changes, the City boss insisted that the FA Cup remains a priority. Speaking on Friday, Guardiola stated: "How many finals have we played in the last years and semi-finals? A lot. That means the FA Cup is so important. We're going to travel to Newcastle to win the game to play in the next round."

