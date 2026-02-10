EXPLAINED! What Kaizer Chiefs must do to avoid CAF Confederation Cup defeat to Zamalek SC 'it is a hard process, but it's something that you need to manage'
- Kaizer Chiefs
Mission unaccomplished
Kaizer Chiefs and Zamalek SC are set for a do-or-die CAF Confederation Cup duel that has been scheduled to take place on February 14.
Although the Soweto giants top Group D with 10 points, two ahead of Zamalek, all is not guaranteed yet. If the Premier Soccer League heavyweights fail to beat their Egyptian rivals, they will need already eliminated ZESCO United to hold Al Masry.
On a rather positive note, a point will be enough for Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef's charges to earn a ticket to the last eight.
- Backpage
What should Chiefs do against Zamalek?
Former Bafana Bafana legend Neil Tovey has cited what the Glamour Boys need to avoid in order to keep the Egyptian giants at bay and advance.
"Chiefs do have a chance of finishing top of Group D, but Zamalek in Egypt are going to be very, very difficult," Tovey told KickOff.
"Chiefs have got to be careful and not try to go there and defend, but at the same time, they must be careful and very organised at the back.
"It's a hard process, but it's something that you need to manage. The Confederation Cup is never easy," concluded the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winner.
- Backpagepix
Khanye predicts a loss for Chiefs
Ex-Amakhosi forward Junior Khanye has predicted a loss for his former side, saying he was not convinced by how Chiefs played against Al Masry.
“For me, it’s going to be difficult. Kaizer Chiefs will go there for a draw; it’s going to be difficult; they won’t get it. Zamalek are going to win at home," Khanye argued.
“I know Chiefs have a two-goal advantage, and ZESCO won’t hurt Al Masry in Egypt. Al Masry and Zamalek are going to the quarter-finals. Al Masry must score two goals," he added.
“I wasn’t convinced by Kaizer Chiefs today [Sunday], but we congratulate them for winning. And going away is going to be difficult; I’m talking about the treatment, and they will be playing against the referee," added the former Amajita star.
"ZESCO have nothing to lose, so ask yourself, with ZESCO going to Al Masry, a very good side, what will happen?" he concluded.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Chiefs recover from slow start
Despite starting the continental campaign on a losing note, Amakhosi dusted themselves off and are now in a better position to reach the quarter-finals.
An away defeat, followed by a home draw against Zamalek, meant the Soweto giants dropped four crucial points, but back-to-back wins against ZESCO United and Al Masry placed them in a good position.
What now remains is a win or at least a draw, and the PSL title-chasing outfit will be competing further in the Confederation Cup.