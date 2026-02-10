EXPLAINED! What Kaizer Chiefs must do to avoid CAF Confederation Cup defeat to Zamalek SC 'it is a hard process, but it's something that you need to manage'

Kaizer Chiefs and Zamalek SC are set for a do-or-die CAF Confederation Cup duel that has been scheduled to take place on February 14.

Although the Soweto giants top Group D with 10 points, two ahead of Zamalek, all is not guaranteed yet. If the Premier Soccer League heavyweights fail to beat their Egyptian rivals, they will need already eliminated ZESCO United to hold Al Masry.

On a rather positive note, a point will be enough for Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef's charges to earn a ticket to the last eight.