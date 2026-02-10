Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star reads the signs and drops stark forecast ahead of Amakhosi's CAF Confederation Cup trip to Zamalek SC

“For me it’s going to be difficult,” said Khanye as per iDiski Times.

“Kaizer Chiefs will go there for a draw, it’s going to be difficult, they won’t get it. Zamalek are going to win at home.

“I know Chiefs have two extra goal advantage and ZESCO won’t hurt Al Masry in Egypt. Al Masry and Zamalek are going to the quarter-finals. Al Masry must score two goals.

“I wasn’t convinced by Kaizer Chiefs today [Sunday], but we congratulate them for winning. And going away is going to be difficult, I’m talking about the treatment, and they will be playing against the referee," added the former Amajita star.

“ZESCO has nothing to lose, so ask yourself with ZESCO going to Al Masry a very good side what will happen.”