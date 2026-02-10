Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star reads the signs and drops stark forecast ahead of Amakhosi's CAF Confederation Cup trip to Zamalek SC
Chiefs travel to Egypt for Zamalek showdown
Kaizer Chiefs visit Zamalek for Sunday's CAF Confederation Cup Group D final match at Suez Canal Authority Stadium.
The Soweto giants arrive in Ismaila leading the group with two points more than second-placed Zamalek.
Just a point will sail Amakhosi through to the quarter-final of the Champions League and a former Chiefs winger, Junior Khanye, has predicted what could transpire on Sunday.
Khanye makes bold Chiefs prediction
“For me it’s going to be difficult,” said Khanye as per iDiski Times.
“Kaizer Chiefs will go there for a draw, it’s going to be difficult, they won’t get it. Zamalek are going to win at home.
“I know Chiefs have two extra goal advantage and ZESCO won’t hurt Al Masry in Egypt. Al Masry and Zamalek are going to the quarter-finals. Al Masry must score two goals.
“I wasn’t convinced by Kaizer Chiefs today [Sunday], but we congratulate them for winning. And going away is going to be difficult, I’m talking about the treatment, and they will be playing against the referee," added the former Amajita star.
“ZESCO has nothing to lose, so ask yourself with ZESCO going to Al Masry a very good side what will happen.”
A spring in Chiefs' step
What could inspire Chiefs going into the Zamalek match is that they are on a three-match winning streak in the Confederation Cup.
They posted back-to-back 1-0 victories over ZESCO United and they are now fresh from edging Al Masry 2-1 in Polokwane last Sunday.
The Soweto giants would want to maintain that momentum, although there have been concerns about their sharpness in front of goal.
What do Chiefs need to progress?
The reverse fixture between Amakhosi and Zamalek ended in a 1-1 draw at Moses Mbahida Stadium.
Now, the two teams meet in Ismailia and a win for the White Knights would leave Chiefs praying for third-placed Al Masry to draw with or lose to ZESCO United.
However, at least a draw for the Soweto giants will alleviate their concerns about what happens in the other game.