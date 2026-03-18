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Explained: Why Virgil van Dijk could face a Champions League suspension
Trio face potential ban
Liverpool enter tonight's decider at Anfield knowing that progress to the quarter-finals could come at a significant personnel cost. Under UEFA’s current disciplinary framework, players face a one-match suspension after accumulating three yellow cards. Crucially, bookings are not wiped from the record until the quarter-final stage is complete. This leaves Van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, and Curtis Jones in immediate danger; all three were cautioned in previous rounds and would be ruled out of a potential first-leg clash against holders Paris Saint-Germain should they receive another yellow card tonight.
UEFA's rigid booking rules
The governing body's ruling is explicit regarding the threshold for benching players: "Players and team officials are suspended for the next competition match after three cautions, which did not result in a red card, as well as following any subsequent odd-numbered caution (fifth, seventh, ninth, etc.)."
For Van Dijk, the trouble began with a booking during the 4-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven before a second yellow was brandished in Istanbul last week. Gravenberch and Jones find themselves in an identical predicament, having both reached two cautions during a physically demanding European campaign.
Disciplinary risk for the squad
The stakes for tonight’s encounter extend beyond merely reaching the next round; Liverpool are fighting for a chance at redemption against PSG, who eliminated them last season. While much of the focus is on the "at-risk" trio, the wider squad is also feeling the pressure. Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, and Hugo Ekitike are all currently sitting on one yellow card. These players must now navigate a disciplinary minefield; with cards only reset after the quarter-final, any player reaching the three-card threshold in the coming matches will face a suspension during the club's deepest run in the competition.
Slot's delicate balancing act
Slot faces a difficult task as he manages his squad through the business end of the season. The immediate priority is to overcome a resilient Galatasaray side that proved their defensive mettle in Turkey, nearly doubling their lead through Victor Osimhen before a VAR intervention. If the Reds successfully harness the Anfield atmosphere to advance, Slot must then decide how to deploy his key stars in a potential heavyweight bout with PSG. With Liverpool comfortably out of the Premier League title race, the Champions League represents their final shot at major silverware, making any potential suspension to a lynchpin like Van Dijk even more catastrophic.
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