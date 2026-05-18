Explained: Why Casemiro cancelled farewell Man Utd press conference after Nottingham Forest win

Although the press conference was cancelled, Casemiro did find the strength to address the supporters directly on the pitch. Presented with a framed shirt to commemorate his time at the club, he shared a brief but touching moment with the crowd. “Thank you and take care everyone. Thank you to the players, thank you to the staff. The best thing in this club is you fans,” he said.

He followed this up with a lengthy, heartfelt post on Instagram to further express his gratitude. He wrote: “There are places we pass through in life… and there are places that become part of who we are. Manchester will forever be my home. To the city, the club, and every supporter, my sincerest thank you. These past four years have been unforgettable, filled with moments my family and I will carry with us for the rest of our lives. There simply aren’t enough words to describe the happiness and warmth we’ve felt here. Thank you for every cheer, every memory, and for making us feel at home from the very first day. Forever a Red Devil.”