Ex-Orlando Pirates star's contract length at Stellenbosch FC revealed, agent lauds deal as 'the best possible solution for everybody'
Olisa Ndah was surprisingly dumped by Orlando Pirates recently after raising concerns about a lack of game time.
The Nigerian international defender then joined Stellenbosch as a free agent on what was initially believed to be a six-month deal, joining his former Buccaneers teammate Tshegofatso, who also arrived in the Cape Winelands on loan for the rest of the season.
Ndah's agent has come out to clarify the length of the centre-back's Stellenbosch contract.
How long is Ndah's Stellies contract?
"It's a one-and-a-half-year contract. It's the balance of the season, plus another 12 months," Makaab told Soccer Laduma.
"We are very pleased. Gavin likes him as a player. We believe that it's a great opportunity for him to rediscover his best form.
"Hopefully, he gets the requisite game time, but he has to work for it. It's not going to be easy, and hopefully he stays injury-free, which we are confident of," added the renowned agent.
"And then we will discuss the way forward thereafter. We believe it was the best possible solution for everybody."
Ndah's status about to change
Having arrived in the Premier Soccer League in August 2021 from Nigerian side Aka United, Ndah will soon qualify for permanent residency in South Africa.
Should he remain in the PSL, that would help him become more attractive in the market, as his suitors will not have to worry about the foreign player quota when pursuing him.
"He’s six months away from his residency, and that’s common knowledge. He is comfortable in this environment," Makaab said in January.
Will Ndah reclaim Nigeria jersey?
Having lost his place in the Nigeria national team after he got injured and when he struggled to reclaim his place in the Buccaneers team after recovering, Ndah faces the task of reviving his international career.
But that requires him to earn regular football at Stellenbosch, where he is yet to make his debut.
Also, infield players plying their trade in Africa rarely get recognised by Super Eagles coaches, except in cases where Ndah was playing for a big club like Pirates.
It is to be seen if Stellenbosch will help him get back to the national team.