Ex-Orlando Pirates star's contract length at Stellenbosch FC revealed, agent lauds deal as 'the best possible solution for everybody'

"It's a one-and-a-half-year contract. It's the balance of the season, plus another 12 months," Makaab told Soccer Laduma.

"We are very pleased. Gavin likes him as a player. We believe that it's a great opportunity for him to rediscover his best form.

"Hopefully, he gets the requisite game time, but he has to work for it. It's not going to be easy, and hopefully he stays injury-free, which we are confident of," added the renowned agent.

"And then we will discuss the way forward thereafter. We believe it was the best possible solution for everybody."