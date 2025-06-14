Ex-Orlando Pirates star picks two coaches as best candidates to take over from Jose Riveiro and deliver PSL title - 'Those are the undoubted and straightforward candidates for the team’s job'

The Buccaneers are in search for a coach who will have the big task of delivering the league crown as well as the Caf Champions League.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Riveiro recently left Pirates

Bucs are now searching for a new coach

Makola wants Pitso & Rhulani to be appointed 🟢📱 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱