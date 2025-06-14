Ex-Orlando Pirates star picks two coaches as best candidates to take over from Jose Riveiro and deliver PSL title - 'Those are the undoubted and straightforward candidates for the team’s job'
The Buccaneers are in search for a coach who will have the big task of delivering the league crown as well as the Caf Champions League.
- Riveiro recently left Pirates
- Bucs are now searching for a new coach
- Makola wants Pitso & Rhulani to be appointed
