Ex-Orlando Pirates star leaps to the defence of troubled Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi - 'Sometimes you cannot blame coaches because players need to take decisions'
The Tunisian tactician has been struggling to improve Amakhosi's situation after arriving at Naturena with expectations high on him.
- Chiefs risk finishing outside the top eight in the PSL again
- This comes as they struggle under Nabi
- A former Pirates star backs the embattled coach