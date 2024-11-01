Yusuf Maart and Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Clifton Mabasa

Ex-Orlando Pirates star backs Amakhosi ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns clash in Carling Knockout clash - 'After the final whistle, Kaizer Chiefs will go on to the semi-finals."

Knockout CupKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCM. MngqithiN. NabiKaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC

GOAL spoke to the former Bafana Bafana international who is adamant that the Soweto giants will progress to the Carling Knockout semi-finals. 

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Chiefs backed to beat Sundowns
  • They face each other in Carling Knockout
  • Downs edged Amakhosi in their last meeting
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below