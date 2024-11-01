Ex-Orlando Pirates star backs Amakhosi ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns clash in Carling Knockout clash - 'After the final whistle, Kaizer Chiefs will go on to the semi-finals."
GOAL spoke to the former Bafana Bafana international who is adamant that the Soweto giants will progress to the Carling Knockout semi-finals.
- Chiefs backed to beat Sundowns
- They face each other in Carling Knockout
- Downs edged Amakhosi in their last meeting