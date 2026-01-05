Ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm dumps Sekhukhune United and resurfaces at Cape Town City
Timm joins CT City
Cape Town City have announced the signing of experienced midfielder Miguel Timm from Sekhukhune United.
The former Orlando Pirates man arrives at the Citizens after spending just six months at Babina Noko, having joined them from the Buccaneers before the start of this season.
Timm featured regularly for Sekhukhune, making 14 appearances across all competitions.
That makes his move to City a surprise given his involvement at the Limpopo-based side but he now links up with City at a crucial stage of the campaign.
The central midfielder will be expected to play a key role as City push for promotion back to the Premier Soccer League, with the club currently fourth in the National First Division standings, five points behind leaders Milford FC.
CT City and Timm's words after sealing the deal
"Miguel Timm is Blue! 💙 We are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Miguel Timm ✍️ Welcome, Miguel," announced the club.
The player himself says the City contract could be the last of his career and that pushes him to make it the best move.
"Like I said, probably it's going to be in my memory because I'm turning 34, so this will be one of my last memories and I want to make it a good experience," said Timm.
"It might be short to get to the PSL, but we can all be heroes for this city. We all put our minds and work well together which I think is very possible.
"That's the reason why I didn't hesitate to come because of the possibilities and the things that could happen, it could be very special."
"I understand what this badge means to the fans and I know the supporters appreciate players who fight for the club.
"I promise that whenever I wear this shirt, I will give everything and leave everything I have on the pitch."
City send strong statement
Timm’s signing comes just a day after City secured the services of forward Dzenan Zajmovic, who joined from Iranian Pro League side Zob Ahan.
The back-to-back acquisitions underline the club’s intent to strengthen key areas of the squad.
Bringing in experienced players is a clear indication of how serious City are about competing strongly in the PSL this season.
Failure for City to secure an immediate return to the PSL could severely drain the club, much like their relegation to the NFD that followed heavy investment in new signings.
The financial and sporting strain of missing out again would deepen the scars of that costly setback.
As a result, the pressure is firmly on coach Jan Vreman to deliver promotion and guide the team back into the top-flight.
City's slow start to the season explained
Earlier this season, Director of Football Andries Uldrink explained the team's slow start to the season.
But they have since picked themselves up for PSL promotion contention.
“I think when you look at our start, six games, I think three points,” Ulderink told FARPost.
“The relegation was really hard for everybody, and I don’t think only for the players, but also for staff members, the owners, everybody who was involved, and also the people in the office. It was really mentally a hard one.
“I think the relegation, the mental side of that. Some players may have been hoping for a transfer or another year in the PSL. So everybody was looking forward to those changes, but because of relegation, we couldn’t make them. So, I think that was really tough for everybody.
“The ambition is to return to the PSL, but everybody knows how difficult it is," added the Dutchman.
“And to talk every day, every week about that you need to go back to the PSL, I don’t believe in that. It’s for me, it’s about developing the team, trying to win the next game. But especially developing players and the team.
"If you do that, I strongly believe you will eventually win your games. And as I said, it’s not easy in the NFD – sometimes it’s 35 degrees somewhere, sometimes you play on a poor pitch.”