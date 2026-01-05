Ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm dumps Sekhukhune United and resurfaces at Cape Town City

"Miguel Timm is Blue! 💙 We are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Miguel Timm ✍️ Welcome, Miguel," announced the club.

The player himself says the City contract could be the last of his career and that pushes him to make it the best move.

"Like I said, probably it's going to be in my memory because I'm turning 34, so this will be one of my last memories and I want to make it a good experience," said Timm.

"It might be short to get to the PSL, but we can all be heroes for this city. We all put our minds and work well together which I think is very possible.

"That's the reason why I didn't hesitate to come because of the possibilities and the things that could happen, it could be very special."

"I understand what this badge means to the fans and I know the supporters appreciate players who fight for the club.

"I promise that whenever I wear this shirt, I will give everything and leave everything I have on the pitch."