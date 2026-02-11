Ex-Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi's agent hits back at Hugo Broos for 'sexist' comments, insists coach's success with Bafana Bafana 'doesn't allow him to be disrespectful'
Broos' rage explained in a nutshell
Coach Hugo Broos was unhappy with Mbekezeli Mbokazi's agent, Basia Michaels, for the transfer of the youngster to MLS outfit Chicago Fire.
He argued 'a woman who thinks she knows football' had made a mistake to let the Bafana Bafana international join what he felt was a substandard team.
Broos can make his decisions they way he wants
Michaels insists Mbokazi has promised to give his best in America, insisting Broos can make his decisions freely since he has already formed a negative attitude regarding the MLS.
"For me, I can tell you that there's no question about the fact that it was sexist. I'm not going to speak on behalf of Mbokazi, that he can do on his own," he said as quoted by SABC Sport.
"Yes, we had a conversation before Mbokazi signed and he is confident that his playing ability will still keep him in the squad.
"Hugo Broos can make his decisions the way he wants to. It doesn't matter how well Mbokazi plays in the next four months because Broos has made his dislike for the league known, which I think is very sad," she added.
Success with Bafana doesn't mean room for disrespect
Michaels further warned Broos of making reckless statements, insisting his achievement with Bafana Bafana is not a ticket for disrespect.
"I'm saddened by Hugo's comments, and yes, I didn't note any kind of apology that came from him," she explained her anger.
"Hugo has done so well for us as a country, but that does not allow him to be disrespectful towards me, Mbokazi, or even Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs," she said.
Why America and not Europe?
"Yes, Mbokazi deserves to play in Europe, there's no question about it. Were there offers before the AFCON? Yes. Were the offers of fair value? Definitely not. Personally, I don't think the offers were fair," Michaels justified her decision.
"After AFCON, I got a phone call for a loan deal which didn't make sense, and the deal was already done with Chicago," she concluded.