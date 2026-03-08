Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Roger Feutmba explains why Jayden Adams is proving he belongs on the plane to the 2026 FIFA World Cup - 'Hugo Broos will rely on players who are in form'

Under the pressure of the Premier Soccer League title race and growing scrutiny over coach Miguel Cardoso from some fans, Jayden Adams has been a standout performer for Mamelodi Sundowns.

After a disappointing start to the 2025/26 season, the midfielder has hit top form, earning praise from Brazilians supporters.

His impressive performances have sparked discussions about him earning a spot in Bafana Bafana’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Former Sundowns midfielder Roger Feutmba believes Adams has done more than enough to justify a seat on the plane.