Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Roger Feutmba explains why Jayden Adams is proving he belongs on the plane to the 2026 FIFA World Cup - 'Hugo Broos will rely on players who are in form'
Adams claiming his spot at Downs
Under the pressure of the Premier Soccer League title race and growing scrutiny over coach Miguel Cardoso from some fans, Jayden Adams has been a standout performer for Mamelodi Sundowns.
After a disappointing start to the 2025/26 season, the midfielder has hit top form, earning praise from Brazilians supporters.
His impressive performances have sparked discussions about him earning a spot in Bafana Bafana’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Former Sundowns midfielder Roger Feutmba believes Adams has done more than enough to justify a seat on the plane.
Feutmba delivers his ultimate verdict
“He is a good player; he has shown that. Remember when Sundowns signed him, he was doing well at Stellenbosch,” said Feutmba as per FARPost.
“He brought competition in the Sundowns midfield, and that doesn’t make it easy for any midfielder. Yes, he faced some challenges, it’s normal for any football player, and don’t forget the competition at Sundowns. But now he has been doing well, and that’s what the coach [Hugo Broos] is looking for. He is still growing as a player."
Why the World Cup door is wide open
The competition for places in the Bafana engine room is fierce, but Feutmba is adamant that Adams’ previous experience in the national setup gives him a significant edge.
“He was in the national team before, and for me it’s a big yes, the door is open for him to go to the World Cup. The coach will rely on players who are in form," he added.
“He needs to be consistent, continue playing good games. Football is about consistency. When I look at Adams, he is one of the players who qualify to go to the World Cup. But what I can tell him is that he should continue with this form beyond the World Cup. I wouldn’t want to see any player doing well right now stop after the World Cup simply because they went there.”
- Backpage
The battle for the playmaker role
Feutmba also weighed in on the debate over Bafana’s midfield ahead of the 2026 World Cup, highlighting the fierce competition for playmaker spots. He singled out both Adams and Relebohile Mofokeng as standout talents capable of earning their place in the squad.
“There are many playmakers in that Bafana midfield. Mofokeng is a great player, no doubt,” he explained.
“There is huge competition in that position. If they [Adams and Mofokeng] keep that consistency, they will both go to the World Cup.”