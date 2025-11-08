Former Orlando Pirates coach Owen Da Gama provides update on Kaizer Chiefs loanee who is hospitalised after concussion

Black Lions FC coach Owen Da Gama has provided an update on Kaizer Chiefs’ loanee Xolani Cossa, who has been hospitalised after a concussion during their Botswana Premier League game against Mochudi Centre Chiefs FC.

Cossa suffered the injury during the Friday game that Chiefs won by a 1-0 scoreline. This was the second straight loss for Da Gama's side after suffering a 4-0 defeat against Gaborone United in a previous showdown.

Cossa started the game against Chiefs but had to be withdrawn after the injury scare, and now Da Gama, a former Orlando Pirates head coach, has provided the latest update on Amakhosi's young defender.