Former Orlando Pirates coach Owen Da Gama provides update on Kaizer Chiefs loanee who is hospitalised after concussion
Update on Cossa
Black Lions FC coach Owen Da Gama has provided an update on Kaizer Chiefs’ loanee Xolani Cossa, who has been hospitalised after a concussion during their Botswana Premier League game against Mochudi Centre Chiefs FC.
Cossa suffered the injury during the Friday game that Chiefs won by a 1-0 scoreline. This was the second straight loss for Da Gama's side after suffering a 4-0 defeat against Gaborone United in a previous showdown.
Cossa started the game against Chiefs but had to be withdrawn after the injury scare, and now Da Gama, a former Orlando Pirates head coach, has provided the latest update on Amakhosi's young defender.
How is Cossa doing?
“He had a concussion; he’s currently in the hospital. Luckily, they have done a CT scan, and there’s no serious injury,” Da Gama told FARPost.
“They’re just keeping him and doing more observations. We will follow all protocol; he may miss the next game. He's a young boy, and we must protect him," he added.
“It was a big blow after he came off. We went into additional time, and two minutes in, we conceded after he was taken off."
Main defender
Da Gama also explained how the Glamour Boy has become an important figure in his squad. He pointed out what the Black Lions missed with Cossa's absence.
"We missed his aerial dominance. He’s the main guy in defence; he’s the captain of the defence. The boy is unbelievable," Da Gama continued.
“We hope to give him game time. It’s a great investment for Kaizer Chiefs,” he stated.
Chiefs contract
Although Chiefs sent the 21-year-old on loan to Botswana in August, they handed him his first professional contract.
By giving the defender his contract, Chiefs sent a signal that they view the DStv Diski Challenge winner from last season as a future key player.
Cossa has had a promising growth at Chiefs and was also named the Chiefs' DDC Players' Player of the Year at the end of the 2023/24 season.
His loan to Black Leopards is understood to have been informed by the fact that he would have enjoyed less playing time had he stayed at Naturena. The emergence of Aden McCarthy meant that the fight for starting places would be stiff for the promising left-footed defender.
How did Cossa start his Black Lions stint?
He had a dream debut after he scored the winning goal for Black Lions during a match against Matebele FC. This goal was crucial because it handed his team their first win of the season.
The goal was also symbolic because he scored against Reneilwe Letsholonyane’s Matebele FC. Letsholonyane is a Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs legend who also moved to Botswana in an attempt to sharpen his coaching skills.
What next for Da Gama, and will Cossa be available?
Black Lions will face Calendar Stars on November 22 in the Premier League, and Cossa remains a doubt.
After 11 games, Black Lions are 10th with 11 points, and should Cossa misses more games, this will be a big blow for them as they fight to win and go up the ladder.