Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns keeper Andre Arendse reveals what will inspire the rebirth of Jayden Adams after loss of form

Jayden Adams has featured in three of Mamelodi Sundowns' five games played after the 2025 AFCON break.

He was on target, grabbing the equaliser in the 1-1 CAF Champions League draw with FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo in Lubumbashi on Sunday.

The midfielder has impressed in the games he has played in 2026 and former Sundowns and Bafana 'keeper Andre Arendse has taken note.

This was after a difficult run of form as he struggled for game time, leading to losing his Bafana Bafana spot, but Arendse feels Adams is primed to get back into the national team.