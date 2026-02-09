Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns keeper Andre Arendse reveals what will inspire the rebirth of Jayden Adams after loss of form
The return of Adams
Jayden Adams has featured in three of Mamelodi Sundowns' five games played after the 2025 AFCON break.
He was on target, grabbing the equaliser in the 1-1 CAF Champions League draw with FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo in Lubumbashi on Sunday.
The midfielder has impressed in the games he has played in 2026 and former Sundowns and Bafana 'keeper Andre Arendse has taken note.
This was after a difficult run of form as he struggled for game time, leading to losing his Bafana Bafana spot, but Arendse feels Adams is primed to get back into the national team.
Time on the sidelines a blessing in disguise for Adams
"I think maybe you can say the time on the sides did him well, just to rejuvenate him and bring back that spark," Arendse said to Soccer Laduma.
"It looks like that was the case with him and hopefully he can carry that throughout the season just to keep up with that good form. Sometimes, you can think everything is fine, only to find out that you can give more if you want.
"And that's probably what was in the coach's mind regarding Jayden. He has picked form in the new year and hopefully there is more to come from him."
Adams' prospects of Bafana return
"If you are playing regularly [at club level] and you know that you were once in the [Bafana Bafana) setup, then the World Cup is definitely in your mind," said Arendse.
"You will pull up your socks because the World Cup is there, you know? That is definitely a factor. Everybody wants to put up their hand for the World Cup."
Appollis up, Adams stagnant?
Adams went to the 2023 AFCON tournament with Bafana Bafana and it was a time when he was tipped to become a big name in South African football.
Orlando Pirates winger Oswin Appollis was also part of that AFCON group and grew to return to the last edition of the continental competition.
But Adams' game went down especially after joining Sundowns from Stellenbosch FC.