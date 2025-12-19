Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns defender says the Brazilians are 'absolutely bad' under Miguel Cardoso and 'used to perform well during the Rhulani Mokwena era'
- Backpage
Unconvincing Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns are unusually chasing leaders Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League title race at the halfway stage of the season.
They have two points fewer than the Buccaneers who have a game in hand.
That puts under threat the Brazilians' quest to win the PSL title for a record-extending ninth straight season.
Masandawana are also yet to win any trophy this season after missing out on the MTN8 and Carling Knockout, leaving their former defender Phelelani Mpangase less convinced with cpoach Miguel Cardoso.
Mpangase draws comparisons between Cardoso and former coach Rhulani Mokwena.
- Backpage
Bad situation at Sundowns under Cardoso
"For me, if I look at how Sundowns used to play and how Sundowns are playing at the moment, it's absolutely bad, it's bad," Mpangase told KickOff.
"Sundowns used to perform well in the Rulani Mokwena era. They knew how to initiate the attack from the back, with a lot of variation in the first phase of construction.
"In the middle, again, a lot of tactical movements, positional rotation, trying to play near so that you draw the opponent to come closer and exploit the space. But now at Sundowns, that is not happening.
"So, now when Sundowns don't play well, it affects even the national team. If you look even back then, for Bafana to perform well, it was all because of Sundowns players in the Rulani era, let's be honest," added the former Masandawana defender.
"Fortunately, while Sundowns are not doing that well, Orlando Pirates are exceptional, that's why, if you look at our last game, there were a lot of Pirates players, and they managed to take Bafana to the next stage.
"But, if you look, if Pirates and Sundowns were not performing well, they were not performing; it was going to be a challenge to qualify for the AFCON.
"So, I believe that if a lot of players from one or two teams perform well and they get selected into a national team, it becomes easy for a national team coach."
- Backpagepix
Kannemeyer still has his money on Sundowns
However, even with Sundowns not a convincing outfit this season, the club's former defender David Kannemeyer still believes the Brazilians will still be crowned PSL champions this season.
“I don’t think Pirates will knock Sundowns off. In recent seasons, they have been starting slow, but they will win the league because of the depth they have in their squad,” Kannemeyer told FARPost.
“Sundowns have so much depth in their squad, and it’s not even funny because that makes them dominate. In my opinion, they will win the league again. I don’t think Pirates can stop them.
"I don’t think Sundowns need to sign players in January. They have enough firepower already. If they are to buy, maybe it should just be one player to bolster just one area, which the coach [Miguel Cardoso] feels needs some addition," he added.
“But I think at the moment they have too much firepower.”
- Backpagepix
What comes next?
Sundowns will use the current month-long AFCON break as a key window to regroup and return stronger when competitive football resumes in January.
It offers Cardoso and his technical team time to take stock and address areas where they feel the team has shown shortcomings.
When competitive action resumes, their immediate priority will be reclaiming top spot in the PSL from Pirates while maintaining their grip at the top of their CAF Champions League group.
With domestic and continental ambitions still firmly alive, every detail during this break will be scrutinised as Cardoso fixes his house.
The Portuguese tactician could also turn to the January transfer window to beef up his squad and ensure Masandawana are geared up for the more demanding stage of the season.