"For me, if I look at how Sundowns used to play and how Sundowns are playing at the moment, it's absolutely bad, it's bad," Mpangase told KickOff.

"Sundowns used to perform well in the Rulani Mokwena era. They knew how to initiate the attack from the back, with a lot of variation in the first phase of construction.

"In the middle, again, a lot of tactical movements, positional rotation, trying to play near so that you draw the opponent to come closer and exploit the space. But now at Sundowns, that is not happening.

"So, now when Sundowns don't play well, it affects even the national team. If you look even back then, for Bafana to perform well, it was all because of Sundowns players in the Rulani era, let's be honest," added the former Masandawana defender.

"Fortunately, while Sundowns are not doing that well, Orlando Pirates are exceptional, that's why, if you look at our last game, there were a lot of Pirates players, and they managed to take Bafana to the next stage.

"But, if you look, if Pirates and Sundowns were not performing well, they were not performing; it was going to be a challenge to qualify for the AFCON.

"So, I believe that if a lot of players from one or two teams perform well and they get selected into a national team, it becomes easy for a national team coach."