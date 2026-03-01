Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane compared to Marcel Koller after Al Ahly tenure, 'the handling wasn't the best...'
Mosimane's tenure at Al Ahly
Pitso Mosimane was Al Ahly coach between October 2020 and June 2022, in what was his first coaching job outside South Africa.
It was a successful tenure in which he won two CAF Champions League titles, two CAF Super Cups and the Egyptian Cup.
After he left, Marcelo Koller joined Al Ahly, and the Swiss also won two Champions League crowns among the 10 trophies he lifted with the Cairo giants.
Former Al Ahly player Hossam Hassam, now with Modern Sport Club, has taken time to compare Mosimane and Koller.
Who was better, Mosimane or Koller?
"With Mosimane, things were going well at the beginning, but the handling wasn't the best," said Hassan, as per KickOff.
"I don't know the reason. I was training well, but I see that the Koller period is better.
"My choice was because [Koller] came after a period of failure where Al Ahly had a zero season, and we succeeded in correcting the situation by winning the league, the Egypt Cup, the Super Cup, and the African Champions League."
Why ex-Chiefs star prefers Malesela over Mosimane at Naturena
With Mosimane currently unattached, former Chiefs midfielder Thabiso 'Skapie' Malatsi has explained why he prefers Dan Malesela over the ex-Bafana Bafana coach at Amakhosi.
This comes as Mosimane has been linked with a move to Chiefs since his days at Al Ahly.
"Because there's no longer ushukela [entertaining football] at Chiefs, there should be flavour at Chiefs," Malatsi told KickOff.
"Even Pitso [Mosimane] can be right, but obviously Pitso would want to change the players; he can even change the whole squad.
"They should try Dan 'Dance' [Malesela] and focus again with players from development, because you can see there's hope with players like [Thulani] Mabaso."
Mosimane's Bafana dream
“Myself, I’m interested. That is the medal I want to close everything. That is the medal I don’t have on the continent. I would love to do that with Bafana and win AFCON; that’s the one I want,” said Mosimane on the SMWX podcast.
“I’m not complaining. SAFA will put whoever is right for the job. But if you ask me today if I’d sign the contract, I’ll sign today. It means a lot to me.
"I think we are at the right time with the right generation. This generation can win AFCON."