Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane compared to Marcel Koller after Al Ahly tenure, 'the handling wasn't the best...'

Pitso Mosimane was Al Ahly coach between October 2020 and June 2022, in what was his first coaching job outside South Africa.

It was a successful tenure in which he won two CAF Champions League titles, two CAF Super Cups and the Egyptian Cup.

After he left, Marcelo Koller joined Al Ahly, and the Swiss also won two Champions League crowns among the 10 trophies he lifted with the Cairo giants.

Former Al Ahly player Hossam Hassam, now with Modern Sport Club, has taken time to compare Mosimane and Koller.