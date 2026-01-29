Ex-Kaizer Chiefs transfer target joins Cypriot club as he pushes for Bafana Bafana teturn ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Cypriot First Division side Aris Limassol have announced the departure of midfielder Mihlali Mayambela.

“Aris and Mayambela concluded collaboration Aris Limassol FC announces the mutual termination of its agreement with South African winger Mihlali Mayambela,” Aris Limassol confirmed.

"The 29-year-old footballer joined our team in the summer of 2022 and had a decisive contribution to the club's historic successes.

"In the colours of Aris, Mayambela celebrated the victory of the Championship and the Super Cup, while also participating in the Europa League group stages.

"During his presence in our team, which lasted three and a half years, he recorded a total of 125 appearances in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and sharing 15 assists," the club added.

“Aris Limassol expresses its sincere gratitude to Mihlali Mayambela for his valuable contribution to the club and wishes him every success in the next chapter of his career.”