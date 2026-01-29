Ex-Kaizer Chiefs transfer target joins Cypriot club as he pushes for Bafana Bafana teturn ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup
Mayambela leaves Aris Limassol
Cypriot First Division side Aris Limassol have announced the departure of midfielder Mihlali Mayambela.
“Aris and Mayambela concluded collaboration Aris Limassol FC announces the mutual termination of its agreement with South African winger Mihlali Mayambela,” Aris Limassol confirmed.
"The 29-year-old footballer joined our team in the summer of 2022 and had a decisive contribution to the club's historic successes.
"In the colours of Aris, Mayambela celebrated the victory of the Championship and the Super Cup, while also participating in the Europa League group stages.
"During his presence in our team, which lasted three and a half years, he recorded a total of 125 appearances in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and sharing 15 assists," the club added.
“Aris Limassol expresses its sincere gratitude to Mihlali Mayambela for his valuable contribution to the club and wishes him every success in the next chapter of his career.”
Omonia announce Mayambela signing
After leaving Aris Limassol, Mayambela has resurfaced at another Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia.
"Omonia's player is the 29-year-old international winger from South Africa, Mihlali Mayambela," announced Omonia.
"The contract is for two and a half years. The player has chosen to play with the number 18.
"Over the past three and a half years, he played for Aris Limassol, where he won one league title and one Super Cup, and featured in the UEFA Europa League group stage.
"Previously, he spent three years at SC Farense in Portugal and had a short spell at Academica Coimbra, also in Portugal," added the club.
"He also spent three years in Sweden, playing for Djurgarden, Degerfors and Brage. He has earned 16 caps and scored two goals for the South Africa national team
"We welcome Mihlali Mayambela to the Omonia family and wish him every success!"
New club, Bafana return?
When Hugo Broos was appointed Bafana Bafana coach in 2021, Mayambela emerged as one of his trusted players.
The midfielder went on to become a national team regular and earned a place in the squad for the 2023 AFCON tournament.
However, his international fortunes have dipped, with Mayambela losing his spot and being overlooked for the team that competed at the 2025 AFCON finals.
His recent move to Omonia, a club with a stronger pedigree than Aris Limassol, could yet reignite his Bafana prospects.
If he establishes himself as a regular for Omonia, who currently lead the Cypriot First Division, his chances of a national team return ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be significantly boosted.
After South Africa's uninspiring performance at the latest AFCON tournament, Broos might be forced to make some tweaks to his team.
That might open way for Mayambela's return also given the fact that the Belgian coach encourages more South African players to go to Europe.
Snubbing Chiefs a good decision
Mayambela has revealed that Kaizer Chiefs were interested in him and he held talks with the Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jnr.
Not joining Amakhosi might have been a blessing in disguise, given how some players have lost their national team places when they arrive at Naturena in recent years.“There was a conversation. You know the club is moving in a different direction; you can see the amount of signings they’ve made now," Mayambela told Soccerbeat.
"So, they are busy trying to put a strong team, but also I’m in a place where I don’t need to move if I don’t have to. I’m here, playing every game, I have a big role in my team to play. I’m being respected here.
"But there is an interest from Chiefs and there was talks between me and the Sporting Director. He’s doing his job; he’s trying to build a good squad to bring back the glory days," added the Bafana star.
“Being at Chiefs is my, maybe this guys’ dream [points to Mark Mayambela]. I don’t know if it will happen, [or rather] will it happen? Maybe I can say yes more than a no – but I don’t know when, it doesn’t only depend on me.
“Because also where I am at now, I’ve always said they really need me and I need them also, it’s a matter of making things happen. But there was interest.”