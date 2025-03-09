Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star lunges into Nedbank Cup quarter-final victory over Stellenbosch FC - 'These boys suffered the same fate last season against Orlando Pirates'
The Soweto giants brightened their chances of ending the season with a piece of silverware after storming into the last-four of the Nedbank Cup.
- Chiefs faced Stellies in the Nedbank Cup quarters
- Amakhosi won in a dramatic end of the match
- Khanye comments on their victory