Ex-Kaizer Chiefs prodigy not amused by 'disturbing' Mamelodi Sundowns rumours that might make him 'forget what you have to do on the pitch'

Khukumani Ndamane wanted to make a name for himself at Kaizer Chiefs, where he played for the DStv Diski Challenge side.

He ended up joining TS Galaxy as a free agent in 2024, in what looks like a mistake from the Glamour Boys, who have recently lost the likes of Puso Dithejane and Ntandoyenkosi Nkosi, among others.

Last season, Ndamane was a key player for the Rockets, having played 27 games across all competitions, which attracted the attention of South Africa coach Hugo Broos.

Despite his tender age, the 21-year-old has been part of the most recent national team squad that featured in recent international outings. There is stiff competition currently, but his exploits and talent might see him make the squad that will represent Mzansi in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, to be played in Morocco from December 21 to January 18.