Ex-Kaizer Chiefs prodigy not amused by 'disturbing' Mamelodi Sundowns rumours that might make him 'forget what you have to do on the pitch'
Ndamane's struggles at Chiefs
Khukumani Ndamane wanted to make a name for himself at Kaizer Chiefs, where he played for the DStv Diski Challenge side.
He ended up joining TS Galaxy as a free agent in 2024, in what looks like a mistake from the Glamour Boys, who have recently lost the likes of Puso Dithejane and Ntandoyenkosi Nkosi, among others.
Last season, Ndamane was a key player for the Rockets, having played 27 games across all competitions, which attracted the attention of South Africa coach Hugo Broos.
Despite his tender age, the 21-year-old has been part of the most recent national team squad that featured in recent international outings. There is stiff competition currently, but his exploits and talent might see him make the squad that will represent Mzansi in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, to be played in Morocco from December 21 to January 18.
The Sundowns links
Ndamane has been linked with a move to Masandawana several times, with speculations having it that he has already signed a deal with TS Galaxy and will join them once the current campaign concludes. In the previous campaign, the centre-back had refuted claims he was on his way to Pretoria.
"Let’s focus here, let’s put the Sundowns matter aside because it will cause problems for us. I play for TS Galaxy," he responded when asked about the move.
"I wish to play for a big team or go overseas one day, and I believe my time will come."
But it seems this talk is not going away for Ndamane, who has played 12 games for the club in the ongoing campaign across all competitions, and despite being a defender, he has managed to provide two assists.
Ndamane uncomfortable with Sundowns links
In his interview with the media, Ndamane conceded that the never-ending speculations are not his cup of tea since they can negatively impact his performance on the pitch.
“At some point, the rumours are disturbing because if you focus on them, you’ll end up forgetting what you have to do on the pitch,” Ndamane told the media.
“So I told myself that everything that is happening right now is happening because of my hard work. People are always going to talk, and everything has its own time.
"Mine is just to continue working hard; if [the move to Mamelodi Sundowns] happens, it will happen when the time is right," Ndamane concluded.
Things 'going Ndamane's way' ahead of AFCON
Ndamane conceded that leaving Chiefs was painful, but he is enjoying his time at Galaxy, where 'things are going his way.'
“At teams like Chiefs, expectations are huge,” the centre-back opened up to the media.
“As a youngster, you still make mistakes and sometimes the pressure can be too much. But here at Galaxy, they allow you to make mistakes and learn. That has helped me grow – not just as a player, but mentally too.
“It was not painful [leaving Chiefs]. There are a lot of players in this game, and if you don’t get a chance, you must accept it. Football doesn’t always take you where you want to go.
“I saw that things were not happening the way I wished, so I decided to come to TS Galaxy. And fortunately, when I arrived here, things went my way," he concluded.
With the AFCON coming, Ndamane will definitely be giving his best to ensure he doesn't miss the biennial competition despite the competition in his position. ,