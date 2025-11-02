Kaizer Chiefs product Khulumani Ndamane responds to Mamelodi Sundowns transfer rumours as TS Galaxy defender wishes 'to play for a big team'
Interest in Ndamane
Khulumani Ndamane has reportedly attracted interest from Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
The 21-year-old centre-back has made himself a key player for TS Galaxy while also breaking into the Bafana Bafana squad.
He opens up on the transfer rumours around him.
Ndamane on reported Sundowns transfer interest
"Let’s focus here, let’s put the Sundowns matter aside because it will cause problems for us. I play for TS Galaxy," said Ndamane as per KickOff.
"I wish to play for a big team or go overseas one day, and I believe my time will come."
- Backpagepix
Chiefs rejects proving Amakhosi wrong
Ndamane's move to TS Galaxy might be a reflection of what looks like Chiefs' mistake of letting their development players move to PSL clubs where they shine.
Those players include Ndamane's Rockets teammates Puso Dithejane and Ntandoyenkosi Nkosi, who captained Amakhosi's DStv Diski title-winning side last season.
At Stellenbosch, left-back Omega Mdaka has been proving that Chiefs did not have to release him after coming through their development ranks.
- Backpage
What comes next?
As he continues with his rise, Ndamase is facing what could be a defining moment in his career if he manages to go to the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations with Bafana Bafana.
He was part of the Bafana squad in recent games and has also been included in the selection for the upcoming international friendly match against Zambia.