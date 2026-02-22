Ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Frank Makua backs Amakhosi in PSL title race, urging them to ‘fight for CAF Champions League’ spot

With all eyes on the Premier Soccer League title, the competition is set to get even tougher as teams fight to climb to the top of the table.

Orlando Pirates, who currently lead the log and have already won two trophies this season, dropped points against Mamelodi Sundowns in their recent league clash and were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.

This could destabilise the side and give other teams confidence that the Buccaneers are beatable. The same applies to the Tshwane giants, who failed to score against TS Galaxy as the Mpumalanga side secured their ticket to the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.

For Kaizer Chiefs, however, the story is different. Having missed out on the Nedbank Cup and other opportunities this season, the league title remains their only realistic chance for silverware - a possibility that Frank Makua believes is entirely attainable.