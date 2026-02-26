Ex-Kaizer Chiefs forward sentenced to 12 years in prison after found in possession of illegal drugs valued at R1.2 million
The genesis
In October 2025, the Zimbabwe Police confirmed the arrest of former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Brian Abbas Amidu for alleged drug trafficking.
He was arrested alongside his accomplice, Reuben Kudzai Mhlanga, along the Kwekwe-Kadoma Highway.
The Authorities revealed that the drugs were valued at around R1,2 million.
Guilty as charged!
Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the duo was found guilty by the court, and will now spend time in prison.
“The police also confirm the conviction and sentencing of two former soccer players, Tumai Matsika, also known as Abbas Amidu, and Reuben Kudzai Mhlanga, for dealing in dangerous drugs [dagga],” he stated in a statement to the public.
“The two appeared in court on 24 February 2026 for sentencing and were each sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment.
“The ZRP applauds members of the public for their continued cooperation and support in the fight against crime, saying community involvement remains critical in combating drug-related offences.
"The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that crime does not pay," the Police concluded.
Amidu's Kaizer Chiefs story
Amidu signed for Amakhosi in 2012, when he was 21, but lasted just three months at Naturena after joining from Black Mambas. He also played for Black Leopards FC for three years.
The now 35-year-old also had a stint in the Middle East before hanging up his boots five years ago.
The former Black Leopards star further represented Zimbabwe seven times before stiff competition saw him out.
The big lesson
Amidu and the other two will now spend the time in prison, which will also allow them to reflect on their lives before coming out to serve again.
The football family, surely, hopes the former striker can be a better person and shape the future generation in the game.