Ex-Kaizer Chiefs forward sentenced to 12 years in prison after found in possession of illegal drugs valued at R1.2 million

Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the duo was found guilty by the court, and will now spend time in prison.

“The police also confirm the conviction and sentencing of two former soccer players, Tumai Matsika, also known as Abbas Amidu, and Reuben Kudzai Mhlanga, for dealing in dangerous drugs [dagga],” he stated in a statement to the public.

“The two appeared in court on 24 February 2026 for sentencing and were each sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment.

“The ZRP applauds members of the public for their continued cooperation and support in the fight against crime, saying community involvement remains critical in combating drug-related offences.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that crime does not pay," the Police concluded.