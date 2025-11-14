Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach advises erratic Ashley du Preez to stay away from toxic Amakhosi fans and 'recover himself'

Ashley du Preez was one of the Kaizer Chiefs players who played in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup's second preliminary round at the TD Mazembe Stadium.

They needed a positive result against AS Simba to stand a chance of making the group stage. With the scoreline still reading 0-0, Du Preez had a massive opportunity to tap the ball into an empty net, but he sky-rocketed his effort from just a few yards out.

He ended up being benched in the second leg that Chiefs won 3-1, and has since missed Premier Soccer League games against Siwelele, Durban City, and Orbit College.

From the look of things, the Glamour Boys co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have lost faith in the versatile attacker.