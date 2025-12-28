Ex-Bafana Bafana winger and Bloemfontein Celtic coach is confident Bafana will deliver against Zimbabwe in Afcon showdown

Bafana Bafana currently sit second in Group B with three points, while Zimbabwe has plenty to play for, sitting on just a single point. The upcoming clash between the two sides promises to be a do-or-die battle, with both teams expected to bring their most dangerous attacking threat, given what’s at stake. Given that this is also a Southern African derby between two neighbouring countries, the players will also have extra motivation to try and deliver in this game.

Bafana Bafana was unfortunate not to secure a point against Egypt on Friday. They looked sharp and pressed hard to unsettle the Pharaohs, but their efforts in and around the box ultimately came to nothing, leaving them empty-handed despite a spirited display.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe showed a strong performance in their previous games, proving to be a tough and well-organised team. The Warriors can press hard, win battles in midfield, and take advantage of any defensive mistakes, making them a real challenge for Hugo Broos' men in the upcoming clash.

However, coach Clinton Larsen believes Bafana are the stronger side compared to the Warriors.