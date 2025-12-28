|Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Ex-Bafana Bafana winger and Bloemfontein Celtic coach is confident Bafana will deliver against Zimbabwe in Afcon showdown
- AFP
A look at Bafana vs Warriors Group Stage form
Bafana Bafana currently sit second in Group B with three points, while Zimbabwe has plenty to play for, sitting on just a single point. The upcoming clash between the two sides promises to be a do-or-die battle, with both teams expected to bring their most dangerous attacking threat, given what’s at stake. Given that this is also a Southern African derby between two neighbouring countries, the players will also have extra motivation to try and deliver in this game.
Bafana Bafana was unfortunate not to secure a point against Egypt on Friday. They looked sharp and pressed hard to unsettle the Pharaohs, but their efforts in and around the box ultimately came to nothing, leaving them empty-handed despite a spirited display.
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe showed a strong performance in their previous games, proving to be a tough and well-organised team. The Warriors can press hard, win battles in midfield, and take advantage of any defensive mistakes, making them a real challenge for Hugo Broos' men in the upcoming clash.
However, coach Clinton Larsen believes Bafana are the stronger side compared to the Warriors.
- Backpage
Larsen highlights positives despite setback against Bafana
The 54-year-old coach reflected on Bafana’s previous outing, noting that despite the unfortunate result, the South African team was largely on top of their game. He praised their composure on the ball and ability to create chances.
"Against Egypt, I think they gave a good performance, Bafana Bafana," Larsen told KickOff.
"Sometimes results can cloud our judgment. If you look, we limited them to very few goal-scoring opportunities. We played with confidence; unfortunately, their goalkeeper made really good saves.
"So I think if the team can keep performing like that, we can go far in this competition.
He added that the performance showed the squad’s quality, while noting where the team needs to improve.
"As much as the result was disappointing, I don't think the performance was so disappointing. Everyone can see how the team has grown," he said.
"To go toe to toe with Egypt like that, I was very impressed, especially against the frontline of [Mahmoud Hassan] Trezeguet, [Omar] Marmoush, and [Mo] Salah. I thought it was a good performance.
"I think it was a matter of converting chances, the same scratch records you always hear coaches talk about. It looks solid defensively. They are ticking all the boxes; they just need to convert their chances," Larsen explained.
- Getty
Potential to bounce back against Zimbabwe
Larsen boldly stated that, despite the tough challenge ahead, Bafana have the quality and determination to overcome Zimbabwe.
"Tomorrow against Zimbabwe, it will be a tough one, but if you compare Zimbabwe's performance to South Africa's performance, I think we are a better team. It's not gonna be easy, but I'm confident we can win that game," he concluded.
What comes next?
The Belgian coach will be tasked with fielding a strong starting eleven, one that leaves no stone unturned and allows no room for nerves or costly mistakes—like the controversial penalty that ultimately decided their last game. Every tackle, pass, and shot will need to be executed with precision, as Bafana aim to assert control from the first whistle.
As the Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi echoed the team’s focus, stating that the mandate heading into the clash is clear. “The talk among the guys in the dressing room is that we must go to the match against Zimbabwe and fight to win it,” as per Sowetan.
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe faces an uphill battle, needing a flawless performance to revive their hopes of progressing in the competition. The Warriors will have to break down a disciplined defence, find clinical finishing in the final third, and seize every set-piece opportunity if they are to keep their campaign alive. Zimbabwe need a win if they want to stand a chance of progressing to the knockout stage of the competition.