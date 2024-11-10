Evidence Makgopa & Lyle Foster's space in Hugo Broos' squad in danger? Former Pirates midfielder tips Magesi FC striker for Bafana call-up - 'It's just a matter of time'
Clinton Larsen firmly believes that one of his key strikers possesses everything needed to be part of the South African football national team.
- Larsen believes Makhubu will play for Bafana soon
- The striker has been impressive for Magesi so far
- It remains to be seen if Broos will select him