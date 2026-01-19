'Even the coaches' and 'mentality' Former Buccaneer Paseka Mako reveals difference between PSL log leaders Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs
- Backpage
Mako experiences the other side of Soweto
Paseka Mako joined Kaizer Chiefs from Orlando Pirates before the start of the current season.
The left-back made the move alongside right-back Thabiso Monyane, with their arrivals at Naturena touted as major signings to strengthen the Amakhosi wing-back positions.
After joining a unique list of players who cross the Soweto floor, Mako now finds himself at Chiefs, who are currently fourth in the PSL title race.
Amakhosi trail Pirates by four points, although the Buccaneers have a game in hand.
Mako has so far made nine appearances in all competitions for Chiefs after arriving at the club while injured.
- Backpagepix
Mako states the difference between Chiefs and Pirates
Mako has taken time to explain what he has observed as setting the two Soweto giants apart, based on his insider experiences at the two clubs.
“Coming from that side [Pirates] to this side [Chiefs], the difference is that the guys here have a winning mentality,” Mamelodi Sundowns product told reporters.
“They encourage you when you are down—even the coaches—and the culture of the team is just different. I would say that is the main contrast.
“It was hard moving from the other side to come here, but my focus is now entirely on Kaizer Chiefs. I don’t want to revisit the past; my main goal is to help this club move forward and return to the pinnacle of South African football by winning trophies.”
- Backpage
Chiefs happy with current squad
While Pirates and another traditional rival Mamelodi Sundowns are busy in the transfer market signing new players, Chiefs have been quiet with no new arrival at Naturena so far.
Amakhosi co-coach Cedrick Kaze explained why they have not made any new signings.
“I’m very happy with the squad that we have. We signed practically 12 players at the beginning of the season," Kaze told the media on Monday.
"And as I said, the struggles that we had in pre-season didn’t put the new players into very good conditions to play or to understand how we want to play. Now we have had time to rectify that.
“And we’re pretty sure that we’re going to see more quality from everyone, especially from the new players. And, as well, you know, January is a tricky period. You need to be careful how you sign players, and I’m not saying as well that we’re not signing any player," he added.
“We are looking; if there is an opportunity that we can get, we’ll go get it. The period is ending at the end of the month. But also, the players that we have now, we know that they will compete very well.”
- Backpage
What comes next?
Chiefs are readying themselves to host Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Tuesday after the month-long 2025 AFCON break.
It was a breather that allowed the Soweto giants to prepare themselves for the crucial remaining half of the season and Kaze feels they had enough time to fine-tune themselves.
"We have had time to prepare," said Kaze as Chiefs brace for seven punishing games inhe next four weeks.
"We resumed training on the 28 of December, which gave us until today more than three weeks to prepare for the game [against Arrows], and as we'll prepare for the following games, the schedule is going to be very hectic in the coming weeks.
"We have done our preparations. We have played friendly games. We have prepared ourselves very well, and we are confident about the game. Tomorrow we are playing against a very good team that has always given us a very tough game," added the Burundian.
"We know what we want and will try to minimise the fine margins by working on the small details to allow us to start on the front foot, because it is very important to start on the front foot.
"As you can see at the top of the log, it is a bit crowded, and everyone wants to stay within the top for the coming few weeks so that you can be able to make a difference."