The Glamour Boys were embassrassed by Masandawana who scored four times at the iconic FNB Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs winless run across all competitions was extended to four as they fell 4-0 against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout quarter-final outing at the FNB Stadium.

Iqraam Rayners' brace coupled with strikes from Peter Shalulile and Khuliso Mudau were enough to help Masandawana claim their second win in as many meetings with Amakhosi this season across all competitions.

A section of the fans now believe coach Nasreddine Nabi is not equal to the task while others insist the tactician needs time to deliver.

Some feel the team is just too young with limited experience. Have a look at their arguments as sampled by GOAL.