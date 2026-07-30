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Mohamed Mansi

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European anger mounts against FIFA: demands for Infantino to resign

FEATURES
World Cup
Norway
Sweden
Denmark
Scotland
England

Reactions continue to pour in after the European football body voted to boycott the World Cup over FIFA's plans to sell a stake in its tournaments to external investors.

The Reuters news agency rounded up the most notable responses to UEFA's decision to boycott FIFA's competitions.

The English Football Association came out fighting in a statement: "We stand shoulder to shoulder with our European colleagues and fully support the collective position. We oppose FIFA's plans. The World Cup belongs to football and always will."

Scotland's FA Board struck a similar tone: "The Scottish FA Board unequivocally agrees with the concerns raised by all members about the way in which these proposals were put forward and their deadline set, without a full consultation process or regard for the principles of good governance."

Jesper Møller, president of the Danish Football Association, went further still: "It is completely out of the question to agree to a deal of this kind, in which we invite private-sector investors into the heart of the FIFA system. That is why we will support all the measures necessary to stop this project."

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    Infantino has crossed the red line

    Alexander Wehrle, chairman of the supervisory board of the economic and digital company affiliated to the German federation, didn't hold back: "A red line has been crossed once again, Gianni Infantino wants to sell football."

    He stressed: "This really makes me wonder: did Gianni Infantino ever play football at a professional level? I think he played in the fifth tier in Switzerland."

    Wehrle pressed the point: "Did he ever stand among the fans in the stands? Does he really know what football means, as a game and a force that unites people? I have serious doubts about that."

    His verdict came next: "FIFA's true purpose is to oversee international regulations and organise tournaments. I do not believe that the fundamental principle that should govern any federation is maximising profits. But it seems that something here has veered off course, and that must stop."

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  • Gianni Infantino must resign

    Sweden's federation confirmed its position in a statement: "The Swedish federation supports UEFA's views on both the procedures followed and the substantive issue."

    The statement went on: "A proposal carrying such far-reaching consequences for international football must be managed through an open, transparent process that enjoys wide acceptance."

    Norwegian federation president Lise Klaveness struck a harder note. "We cannot accept a process in which a project that changes the essence of our shared model is developed behind closed doors, outside the elected bodies, and then presented as a done deal without any form of consultation," she said.

    She didn't stop there. "There has been no transparency, participation or debate. The message from Norway and UEFA is clear: if this project continues, we will withdraw from FIFA competitions."

    British Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy backed the stand. "The decision to boycott UEFA is based on principles we strongly support. Football belongs to the fans, not to billionaire investors. Enough is enough, and the time has come to take a stand to protect our game."

    Nigel Farage went further still. "Football is for the people. UEFA is right to take this stance, and Gianni Infantino must resign," the British politician said.

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