Reactions continue to pour in after the European football body voted to boycott the World Cup over FIFA's plans to sell a stake in its tournaments to external investors.

The Reuters news agency rounded up the most notable responses to UEFA's decision to boycott FIFA's competitions.

The English Football Association came out fighting in a statement: "We stand shoulder to shoulder with our European colleagues and fully support the collective position. We oppose FIFA's plans. The World Cup belongs to football and always will."

Scotland's FA Board struck a similar tone: "The Scottish FA Board unequivocally agrees with the concerns raised by all members about the way in which these proposals were put forward and their deadline set, without a full consultation process or regard for the principles of good governance."

Jesper Møller, president of the Danish Football Association, went further still: "It is completely out of the question to agree to a deal of this kind, in which we invite private-sector investors into the heart of the FIFA system. That is why we will support all the measures necessary to stop this project."