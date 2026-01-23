Etiosa Ighodaro, Gaston Sirino, Wandile Duba, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Thabo Cele and others left out as Kaizer Chiefs name travelling squad for CAF Confederation Cup trip to ZESCO United

It has been a year full of big experiences for 21-year-old Mabaso who was part of Chiefs' pre-season tour of the Netherlands.

He also went to the UK with Amakhosi's DStv championship-winning side and is now spending more time with the senior team.

"The trip to the UK was an amazing experience. I learned a great deal by seeing the differences between Europe and South Africa," Mabaso told the Chiefs website.

"I told myself that whatever I learn overseas, I must use back home, and it has already brought improvements to my game.

"Travelling on the pre-season tour to the Netherlands was also very good for me. To be around experienced players helped me to understand what it takes to be a professional footballer.

"In football, you never stop learning so I am grateful to have been there to pick up some tips that I will carry forward. It was a good tour," added Mabaso.

"I was happy to get a chance to play and prove that I am capable of playing at the highest level."

Mabaso opens up on his Chiefs debut against Arrows after being introduced to play the last 15 minutes, as he now spells out his ambitions.

"I think everyone knows that playing for Chiefs is everyone’s dream," he said.

"From the moment I stepped on the pitch I thought, 'just believe in yourself,' because in life sometimes you only get one chance so I have to make the most of it.

"I want to win trophies for Kaizer Chiefs because this is a big Club, a winning team, so we have to win cups and make our fans happy.

"Our supporters spend their hard-earned money, sometimes their last cent, to come and watch us, and we have to give our all on the pitch for them as well as us," the midfielder from Meadowlands, Soweto, continued.

"I promise to work my hardest to help us to put some silverware in the trophy cabinet."