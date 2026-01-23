Etiosa Ighodaro, Gaston Sirino, Wandile Duba, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Thabo Cele and others left out as Kaizer Chiefs name travelling squad for CAF Confederation Cup trip to ZESCO United
- Backpage
Chiefs head to Zambia
Kaizer Chiefs are on the road and headed to Zambia, where they will face ZESCO United in a CAF Confederation Cup Group D clash at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Sunday.
It is a must-win encounter for the Soweto giants as they look to revive their campaign following a 2-1 away defeat to Al Masry and a 1-1 home draw with Zamalek.
Those results have left Amakhosi under pressure, making victory in Zambia crucial to keep their continental hopes alive.
A positive result would boost Chiefs’ prospects going forward in the competition.
Co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze have named a strong 22-man squad for the showdown against ZESCO United.
Who has made Chiefs' trip and who has been left behind?
The Soweto giants have a team composed of familiar names but there have been the surprise inclusion of reserve goalkeeper Takalani Mazamba in place of Bontle Molefe.
Rising midfielder Thulani Mabaso who made his first team debut in the Premier Soccer League match against Golden Arrows in midweek has also made the cut.
Left behind are big names like Etiosa Ighodaro, Gaston Sirino, Wandile Duba, Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Thabo Cele who are all battling fitness issues.
Other injured players are George Matlou, Bradley Cross and Rushwin Dortley.
Nkanyiso Shinga and Ethan Chislett have been dropped despite training with the team.
- Backpagepix
Mabaso ready for bigger responsibilities
It has been a year full of big experiences for 21-year-old Mabaso who was part of Chiefs' pre-season tour of the Netherlands.
He also went to the UK with Amakhosi's DStv championship-winning side and is now spending more time with the senior team.
"The trip to the UK was an amazing experience. I learned a great deal by seeing the differences between Europe and South Africa," Mabaso told the Chiefs website.
"I told myself that whatever I learn overseas, I must use back home, and it has already brought improvements to my game.
"Travelling on the pre-season tour to the Netherlands was also very good for me. To be around experienced players helped me to understand what it takes to be a professional footballer.
"In football, you never stop learning so I am grateful to have been there to pick up some tips that I will carry forward. It was a good tour," added Mabaso.
"I was happy to get a chance to play and prove that I am capable of playing at the highest level."
Mabaso opens up on his Chiefs debut against Arrows after being introduced to play the last 15 minutes, as he now spells out his ambitions.
"I think everyone knows that playing for Chiefs is everyone’s dream," he said.
"From the moment I stepped on the pitch I thought, 'just believe in yourself,' because in life sometimes you only get one chance so I have to make the most of it.
"I want to win trophies for Kaizer Chiefs because this is a big Club, a winning team, so we have to win cups and make our fans happy.
"Our supporters spend their hard-earned money, sometimes their last cent, to come and watch us, and we have to give our all on the pitch for them as well as us," the midfielder from Meadowlands, Soweto, continued.
"I promise to work my hardest to help us to put some silverware in the trophy cabinet."
- Backpage
Chiefs need mental strength in Zambia
Amakhosi midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu has stressed on the need to be mentally fit to come out of Levy Mwanawasa Stadium with maximum points.
“We know that we are going to face external factors that will want to impede us in Zambia. That’s why we need to be mentally strong and fight,” Ndlovu said as per IOL.
“I am emphasising that because I know that if you fight as an individual, the rest of the players can feed off that and join in. When you start fighting as a collective, then everything is possible.”