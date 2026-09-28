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Barcelona on red alert as Estevao grows frustrated with Chelsea role under Xabi Alonso
Stamford Bridge struggles
Estevao is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with his lack of playing time at Chelsea this season. The Brazilian international has become a peripheral figure under manager Alonso, accumulating just 23 minutes across the first five Premier League fixtures.
His only starts of the campaign have come in the EFL Cup, leaving the 19-year-old feeling ignored and angry. After a debut season adapting to English football, the forward expected a larger role and greater continuity, but now views his immediate future with pessimism.
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Tactical tensions arise
SPORTclaimed that a 'cold war' has reportedly erupted between the skilful attacker and Alonso, fuelled by tactical disagreements. Estevao believes his natural evolution is to move centrally from the right wing, but that space is currently occupied by Cole Palmer.
Furthermore, the teenager is reluctant to continue building muscle mass, a process he began during his first year in England. He fears that bulking up further will strip him of his agility and blistering pace, which remain his most potent attacking weapons. Despite these tensions, the player is not currently pushing for a transfer away from Stamford Bridge, and his representatives are not actively seeking an exit.
Maintaining a professional focus
While on international duty with Brazil in Australia, Estevao downplayed the reported friction with Alonso. He opted for a diplomatic approach when questioned about his restricted minutes, refusing to spark a public confrontation with the Spanish tactician.
"Every manager has their way of playing and, of course, I work every day and give my best," he told reporters. "We have a lot of players with immense quality at Chelsea. I focus on what I can control. When I have a chance, I try to give my best."
Alonso has also publicly backed the youngster, recently insisting there is a "100 per cent chance" he will earn more opportunities due to his immense potential.
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Barcelona Waiting In The Wings
While an immediate departure is off the table, Estevao remains firmly on Barcelona’s radar. Blaugrana closely monitored his progress during his Palmeiras days, but sporting director Deco ultimately prioritised Lamine Yamal, allowing Chelsea to secure a €61.5 million deal.
However, Deco retains first-hand information regarding his compatriot’s current predicament in London. According to the same report, Barca executives are paying close attention to developments at Stamford Bridge to see how the situation unfolds.
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