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No Pep, no problem! Erling Haaland sets ‘biggest trophies’ target for Man City as Guardiola brings glittering 10-year reign at the Etihad Stadium to a close
Maintaining the winning mentality
Manchester City are entering a period of significant transition as they bid farewell to the most successful manager in their history. Guardiola’s exit marks the end of a golden era that saw the club collect 20 major trophies, but Haaland is determined to ensure the standard does not drop in the dugout's absence.
Reflecting on a season that saw City lift both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup but narrowly miss out on the league title, Haaland was candid about the challenges ahead. “It’s been an up and down season,” reflected Haaland.
He added: “Let’s be honest and say this. But again, we’re going to try to keep pushing. We’re going to try to keep fighting to win the biggest trophies that we can win. Because that’s what we all want to win.”
- AFP
A triple blow for the champions
Guardiola is not the only high-profile figure leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer. The club is also preparing for life without two stalwarts of the dressing room: captain Bernardo Silva and defensive rock John Stones.
Haaland was quick to pay tribute to the duo, acknowledging how much they contributed to his own integration into the side. “Of course it’s been a pleasure to play four seasons together with Bernardo and John,” Haaland added. “And of course Pep, we won a lot of trophies together, let’s be honest and say that. I’m just really happy to play together with Bernardo and John because they are amazing footballers, but even better people deep down.”
Honouring the Etihad legends
The scale of the exodus has left many wondering if City's era of supremacy is nearing its end, but Haaland views the moment as an opportunity to celebrate what has been achieved while looking forward.
Haaland’s respect for his outgoing colleagues was evident as he spoke about their impact: “Pep as well, it has been an amazing journey. We all should be really happy and proud for everyone because it has been an amazing journey. I know it’s going to be tough without them, but we need to keep pushing.”
“We need to keep fighting without them. Now it’s time to celebrate them. We need to be happy that they are big legends in the club because they truly are. From the bottom of the heart they are amazing payers, amazing people, amazing humans. I’m super happy to have played with them.”
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A new chapter begins at City
While the departures of Guardiola, Silva, and Stones represent the end of one chapter, Haaland’s comments suggest the squad is already focusing on what comes next. The Norwegian's relentless pursuit of goals and trophies remains the focal point for City as they navigate a future without their long-time tactician. The challenge for the club now is to translate that fighting spirit into a new era of dominance.