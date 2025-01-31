'Absolutely not!' - Enzo Maresca rules out Chelsea recalling Kepa Arrizabalaga but admits Robert Sanchez could be dropped as starting goalkeeper
Enzo Maresca has ruled out recalling Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is on loan at Bournemouth, but admitted that Chelsea No.1 Robert Sanchez could be dropped.
- Sanchez under scrutiny after glaring errors vs Man City
- Coach is unsure whether he will start against West Ham
- However, recalling Arrizabalaga is not in the plans