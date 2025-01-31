'Absolutely not!' - Enzo Maresca rules out Chelsea recalling Kepa Arrizabalaga but admits Robert Sanchez could be dropped as starting goalkeeper K. Arrizabalaga E. Maresca Chelsea Transfers Premier League

Enzo Maresca has ruled out recalling Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is on loan at Bournemouth, but admitted that Chelsea No.1 Robert Sanchez could be dropped.