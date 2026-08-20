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Enzo Fernandez to Man City? Ex-Chelsea forward explains why Argentine star is the 'perfect' replacement for Rodri
Replacing a Premier League great
Former Chelsea and England winger Cole believes Fernandez is the ideal transfer target to replace Rodri, who moved to Barcelona, at Etihad Stadium. The Cityzens are currently searching the market for midfield reinforcements ahead of the new campaign.
The future of the Argentine remains a massive talking point. Fernandez has been heavily linked with a sensational switch to City, and Cole enthusiastically backed the potential move. He insists that while replacing a player of Rodri's calibre is a monumental task, Fernandez possesses the perfect technical profile to succeed under the immense pressure in Manchester.
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Cole backs City transfer move
Finding a suitable successor to Rodri is an incredibly daunting prospect for any club in world football. The Spanish international established himself as a completely dominant force and the tactical heartbeat of the City side during his incredibly successful stint in England.
Cole was quick to acknowledge the sheer scale of the challenge awaiting the club's recruitment department. Speaking to Paddy Power, he shared his honest thoughts on the massive void left in the middle of the pitch.
"What a man to try and replace," Cole stated. "Rodri is one of the all-time Premier League greats. Such a unique footballer. This Enzo saga will definitely drag on, because what you’ve got is a player who wants to move on and is wanted by multiple clubs. Both parties have put a marker down, so it seems to me it’s just about money now.
"Manchester City tend to find money from somewhere, don’t they? Wherever they find it from, that’s down to the FA and everyone else to figure out!
A two-man job for City
While Fernandez is viewed as a high-quality addition, Cole suggested that replacing a player of Rodri's stature might actually require more than just a single signing. The midfielder's tactical intelligence and physical presence often allowed him to dominate matches single-handedly. Cole explained that City might need a combination of talents to achieve the same level of midfield balance they previously enjoyed.
"But they tend to get their man, and he’s a great player," Cole said. "I think he’s perfect for the job. Replacing Rodri, you need two players to do that, even two top quality players like [Elliot] Anderson and Fernandez. I personally believe that deal will get done."
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The Cityzens prepare next steps
Whether City can finalise a move for Fernandez remains to be seen. As the Premier League season gets underway, all eyes will be on how The Cityzens adapt to life without their midfield general.
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