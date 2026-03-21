AFP
'I don't understand' - Enzo Fernandez admits Enzo Maresca's sacking 'hurt' Chelsea
Maresca’s exit leaves lingering scars
The fallout from an embarrassing 8-2 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain has exposed deep fractures at Stamford Bridge. Fernandez has finally broken his silence regarding the dismissal of Maresca, who was sacked after a draw with Bournemouth late last year.
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Confused by Maresca's dismissal
The Italian coach was heavily linked with the Manchester City job as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola, but his exit left the Chelsea dressing room in a state of confusion. Fernandez suggests the transition has been anything but smooth. Speaking to Argentinian media, Fernandez did not hide his frustration with how the situation was handled.
"I don't understand it," Fernandez admitted. "Sometimes as a player, there's things we don't understand and the way they try to manage things. I don't have an answer for you because I don't know."
A loss of identity under Rosenior
The appointment of Liam Rosenior was intended to steady the ship, but Fernandez's comments suggest that the players are still mourning the tactical "order" established by his predecessor. The vice-captain's words appear to undermine the current regime by highlighting exactly what has been lost since the managerial switch occurred in the middle of the 2025-26 campaign.
"Obviously, it was a departure that hurt a lot because we had a lot of identity, he gave us order but it's the way that football is, sometimes it's good, sometimes it's bad," the World Cup winner explained. "But we always had a clear identity when it came to training, playing and obviously his departure hurt us especially in the middle of the season - it cuts everything short."
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Uncertainty over future in west London
Despite his contract at Stamford Bridge running until 2032, he continues to be linked with a move away from the club. Real Madrid and PSG are reportedly interested in his signature, with Chelsea believed to be demanding a fee exceeding the £106.8 million they paid for his services in January 2023.
When asked by ESPN Argentina about his long-term future at the club, Fernandez remained non-committal. "I don’t know, there are eight games left and the FA Cup. There’s the World Cup and then we'll see," he remarked, leaving the door open for a potential summer exit.
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