England's stars will want to avoid Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo until World Cup final as 'favourable draw' claim is made by ex-Three Lions defender ahead of 2026 showpiece

Italy, France and Spain have dashed collective dreams at the last three major international tournaments. With that in mind, Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to steer clear of Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal et al in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

It is often said, though, that you need to beat the best in order to become the best. With that in mind, will the Three Lions be looking forward to potential meetings with the likes of Messi, Ronaldo, Argentina and Portugal?

When that question was put to former Arsenal and England full-back Winterburn, he - speaking in association with BetBrain - told GOAL: “Sometimes in a tournament you can get a nice passage. I think we have seen that with England at times. You get a nice passage through, depending on how the draw falls for you. Then you don’t potentially get the top teams until the semi-finals, final. You would expect to play the top teams at some point.

“Being a player, yes, you want to play against the best but maybe you want to leave that until the final with the anticipation because anything can happen. As a player, if you get what is called a favourable draw to get through to the quarters, semi-final and final of a World Cup, I don’t think you are going to be hearing any England players or any of the fans moaning that the opposition is not good enough. It’s on the day. You have just got to be ready.”

