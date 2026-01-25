Endrick scores stunning hat-trick for Lyon in 5-2 rout of Metz as Real Madrid loanee's sensational start to life in France continues

The 19-year-old made just four appearances for the Blancos before seeing a switch to Groupama Stadium sanctioned, with Xabi Alonso showing little faith in current ability and future potential.

A timely reminder has, however, been offered to his parent club of what Endrick is capable of. He will believe that a bright future in the Spanish capital can still be enjoyed, with Alonso being relieved of his coaching duties at Santiago Bernabeu.