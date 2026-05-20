'A lion cannot stay in one place' - Endrick bids emotional goodbye to Lyon fans as Real Madrid star claims successful loan spell 'would make a great film'

Endrick has officially announced his departure from Lyon following the conclusion of his six-month loan spell from Real Madrid. The 19-year-old took to social media to share a moving video, reflecting on his growth in France after a difficult period in Spain where he struggled for regular minutes. His farewell comes on the heels of a standing ovation from the Groupama Stadium crowd during Lyon's final match against Lens, a clear sign of the bond he forged with the fans in a very short space of time.

In his emotional address, Endrick used the metaphor of his current club's mascot to describe his journey. "In Brazil, when someone is going through a difficult time, it's often said that they must 'kill a lion every day'. For several months, I experienced a situation that no athlete should ever have to face, but I decided that I wasn't going to kill a single lion. I decided to become one. And it's here that I found what I needed to regain my strength. To follow my instinct. To attack like a lion. To defend my family, who supported me, and those who welcomed me so warmly," the forward began.







