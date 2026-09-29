'This camp will be about reestablishing connections' - Emma Hayes names USWNT's 26-player roster ahead of matches against Spain

Four months is a long time, and for some USWNT players, the gap has stretched into years. Take “Triple Espresso.” Trinity Rodman, Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson have not all shared the field in a USWNT match since the 2024 Olympics, when their nickname was born.

Rodman and Wilson have played together since then, but Swanson sat out both June games in Brazil. She has not appeared for the U.S. since October 2024. Even with that time away, she is one of the most experienced players on the roster, with 103 caps and 38 goals.

Getting those connections back is on Hayes’ mind heading into camp.

“While we are very much looking forward to playing the World Cup champions, I keep coming back to the journey that we are all on together,” Hayes said in the roster release. “This camp will be about reestablishing connections after long break, looking at a few players who haven’t been with us this cycle, and putting on the best performances we can in front of packed stadiums. Of course, our dual focus will also be on our final preparations for the World Cup qualifying tournament.”