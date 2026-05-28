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Emi Martinez at Liverpool? Reds get goalkeeper transfer advice amid shock Alisson exit talk
Alisson's record: Games and trophies with Liverpool
Liverpool have boasted the most reliable last line of defence since snapping Alisson up from Roma in 2018. He proved to be one of the final pieces in an intricate trophy-winning puzzle, with a problematic position on Merseyside finally being addressed.
The South American shot-stopper has gone on to take in 333 appearances across all competitions, becoming a two-time Premier League title winner with Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup wins on his glittering CV.
At 33 years of age, there are now just 12 months left to run on Alisson’s contract. With that in mind, it has been suggested that a move elsewhere could be made while Liverpool remain in a position to demand a fee. Interest is said to have been shown by leading sides in Italy.
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Would Alisson be a bigger loss than Salah?
Any sale this summer would leave a sizable void in Liverpool’s squad, with former Reds keeper Friedel - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with MrQ - saying when asked if Alisson’s departure would hit harder than that of 257-goal ‘Egyptian King’ Salah: “From Arne Slot’s perspective, possibly, because I don’t think Arne Slot and Salah were seeing eye to eye. That was starting to become a little bit like oil and water. So maybe from that perspective. But what Salah’s done over the last decade has been truly remarkable, and he will be a huge loss.
“Alisson would be one of the hardest goalkeepers to replace in global football if he were to go. I think it’d be very difficult for Liverpool to replace him.
“I would hate to see him go, professionally speaking, and as a Liverpool supporter, I would be particularly devastated if he left because of how good he’s been for the club. He never brought the club into disrepute. Held his hand up if he made a mistake, which was not many mistakes. He is one of the best 1v1 goalkeepers that has ever played the game.
“I think those types of goalkeepers, even as they decline in their age, even with maybe a couple of injuries, are still better than almost everyone in the world. I think that replacing him would be tough, really tough.”
Trafford or Martinez? Possible replacements for Alisson
If Liverpool were to be forced into that corner, who could they turn to as another transfer window prepares to swing open? Pressed on whether James Trafford could be a decent option, with the 23-year-old England international stuck behind Gianluigi Donnarumma at Manchester City, Friedel said when offering up an alternative solution: “Possibly, but you need someone with a skin of leather, you need someone who’s going to be able to play in all the big matches. You need someone who expects to win the Champions League, not just play in it. Expects to win the Champions League, win the Premier League, win the FA Cup, and win the League Cup. It’s a different type of mentality that you need when you’re a goalkeeper at these top clubs.
“And it’s not easy to find, you know, and Trafford’s a really good goalkeeper. I like him a lot, but that’s also a lot to load onto him. Maybe the likes of an Emi Martínez, someone like that, that can take all the games all the time, any criticism, any plaudits, and they know how to deal with it. There aren’t many out there that you can just pinpoint and say: ‘He’s our guy’. That’s a hard decision.”
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Liverpool hope Alisson will honour his contract
It has been reported that Liverpool are growing increasingly confident that Alisson can be steered away from the exit doors at Anfield. The expectation is that he will at least honour the final year of his contract.
A successor will, however, be required at some stage and the Reds need to start identifying suitable targets - with it possible that Trafford and Martinez, who was heavily linked with Manchester United in 2025, will figure prominently on that list.