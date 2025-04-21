'He's gone over there and embarrassed us!' - Jamie Carragher tears fellow Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville to shreds after Man Utd legend was shut down over criticism of Arsenal on U.S. TV Premier League Arsenal J. Carragher G. Neville Manchester United Liverpool

Jamie Carragher has jokingly accused Gary Neville of getting "embarrassed" on U.S. TV, with the Sky Sports pundit "schooled" during an NBC appearance.