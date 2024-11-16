Elias Mokwana of Esperance de TunisEsperance de Tunis Social Media
'Elias Mokwana rejected Amakhosi! Please Kaizer Chiefs, play far away from him! He should get a team fast otherwise he is not going to Morocco for Afcon - We warned him about North African teams, Khanyisa Mayo is next' - Fans

Local fans have reacted to Bafana Bafana's Mokwana's news that his relationship with the Tunisian giants is about to end.

Elias Mokwana will soon become a free-agent as Esperance de Tunis are contemplating the possibility of terminating his contract. 

Prior to his transfer to the North African club in August, Kaizer Chiefs had a strong interest in the winger. Nevertheless, he eventually opted to sign with Esperance.

Upon learning that Mokwana will soon be without a club, Amakhosi supporters and other football enthusiasts expressed mixed reactions.

Here, GOAL presents some of the top perspectives from fans on Mokwana, who is currently a key player for Bafana Bafana.

