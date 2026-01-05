Egyptian football icon Mohamed Aboutrika happy to see Bafana Bafana's downfall as Al Ahly legend 'wanted South Africa to be eliminated' from 2025 AFCON

Bafana Bafana lost 2-1 to Cameroon in a 2025 AFCON last-16 showdown to bow out of the tournament at Al Medina Stadium on Sunday.

An unconvincing performance, marked by wasting several chances, ended South Africa's campaign.

Before the match against the Indomitable Lions, Bafana coach Hugo Broos made some remarks complaining about the tournament vibe and logistics.

"There is no typical AFCON vibe. I don't feel it here," said Broos.

"It was chaos before the game. They blocked everyone, even people with tickets.

"They couldn't enter the stadium because there was a crowd of people who didn't have a ticket and who were allowed to come in."

Broos' utterances sparked a reaction from former Egypt playmaker Mohamed Aboutrika, who has been bold about his feelings towards South Africa.