'Egypt beat Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns in AFCON! Chance for Kaizer Chiefs to celebrate and go another 10 years of trophy drought but Zimbabwe will turn to prime Barcelona and eliminate South Africa' - Fans

Egypt sealed their place in the Last 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) thanks to their 1-0 win over Bafana Bafana.

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah scored the lone goal in the match from the penalty spot after Khuliso Mudau's blunder in the danger zone.

The win ended South Africa's run of 27 matches without tasting defeat, putting them in a difficult situation as they have to get a positive result against Zimbabwe in their final pool fixture to advance.

