Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana Bafana vs EgyptGetty
Seth Willis

'Egypt beat Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns in AFCON! Chance for Kaizer Chiefs to celebrate and go another 10 years of trophy drought but Zimbabwe will turn to prime Barcelona and eliminate South Africa' - Fans

Hugo Broos' men were unable to stop the Pharaohs on Friday at Adrar Stadium in Agadir in the Group B outing. It wasn't what the supporters expected as they saw their team struggle against the seven-time champions, who played the entire second half with a man less. It put Mzansi in an awkward position ahead of the date with the Warriors.

Egypt sealed their place in the Last 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) thanks to their 1-0 win over Bafana Bafana.

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah scored the lone goal in the match from the penalty spot after Khuliso Mudau's blunder in the danger zone.

The win ended South Africa's run of 27 matches without tasting defeat, putting them in a difficult situation as they have to get a positive result against Zimbabwe in their final pool fixture to advance.

Have a look at what the fans said as sampled by GOAL.

AFCON 2025 Team Predictions
  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Lyle Foster and Marshall Munetsi, South Africa vs ZimbabweBackpage

    In Mbokazi we have gold

    In Mbekezeli Mbokazi, we have gold. I think Orlando Pirates sold him early - Ace Nku 

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 04-RSA-ANGAFP

    Not afraid Madala started the game defensively

    Madala Hugo Broos said he's not afraid of Egypt, but he started the game in a defensive move - Benny Bee 

  • Bafana Bafana fansGetty

    Bafana Bafana were robbed

    It is funny how Bafana Bafana used to be a walkover, but now they have to rob South Africa to get to the next round - Vuyani Maphumulo

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 16-ANG-ZWEAFP

    Zimbabwe to disqualify Bafana Bafana?

    Our deciding game is against Zimbabwe, but they don't play to qualify, only to disqualify others - Qœþ14

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 15-EGY-RSAAFP

    VAR booked Eypt in Last 16

    The referees, Video Assistant Referee included, booked the knockout spot for Egypt - Fear Fokol 

  • Bafana Bafana fans at the Moses Mabhida StadiumGallo

    When last did Bafana Bafana made it without calulators?

    When was the last tournament where South Africa didn't need calculators? Maybe happened in the 1990s when I was still a baby - Sbonga Dlamini 

  • FBL-CAN-2024-RSA-CODAFP

    Imagine seeing Makgopa when you need a goal

    Imagine when your country, Bafana Bafana need a goal, then see Evidence Makgopa warming up - Sanele Phiwayoh 

  • Mamelodi Sundowns fans

    A 10-man Egypt beat a combo of Pirates and Sundowns

    A 10-man Egypt beat Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns of Hugo Broos combined -  Sibusiso M. Nhlabatsi

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage

    Chance for Chiefs to celebrate but...

    An opportunity for Kaizer Chiefs to celebrate and go another 10 years of trophy drought - Mpho Thabo 

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 03-EGY-ZWEAFP

    Watch Zimbabwe turn to prime Barca against SA

    Watch Zimbabwe turn into prime Barcelona and eliminate Bafana Bafana now - Gift Ngomane 

