'Eat sh*t!' - Furious Torino fans dump heap of manure outside training ground in protest

The timing of the demonstration is no coincidence, following a weekend that saw the team crumble on the pitch. Torino are 15th in Serie A, three points above the relegation zone, a position that has left the faithful at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino fearing for their top-flight status. The lack of investment and the perceived mismanagement of the sporting project have long been sticking points for the ultras, but the recent slide towards the bottom three has finally seen the situation boil over into physical, albeit unconventional, protest.

The final straw for many was Sunday's embarrassing performance on the road. They lost 3-0 at 14th-placed Genoa on Sunday. Arsenal academy graduate Brooke Norton-Cuffy and former Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban were on the scoresheet, while Torino had Emirhan Ilkhan sent off. Losing to a direct rival in such a comprehensive manner served as a wake-up call for the fanbase, who clearly feel that the current trajectory of the club is unsustainable and heading towards a return to the second tier.