Dzenan Zajmovic returns to South Africa after his come-get-me pleas to Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns

Cape Town City have completed the signing of former TS Galaxy forward Dzenan Zajmovic as they strengthen their squad in pursuit of promotion back to the PSL.

Zajmovic arrives with a strong local reputation after being heavily linked with Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns last season.

The 31-year-old was in top form for the Rockets, scoring 12 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions.

However, he opted for a move to Iran at the end of the campaign, a decision that did not work out as he struggled for form.

His stint in Asia lasted just five months before he returned to South African football.

City have endured a difficult start to life in the National First Division but have since climbed into fourth position.

They currently trail log leaders Milford FC by five points after 14 rounds of games as the race for promotion hots up.

The arrival of Zajmovic is expected to add much-needed bite upfront as the Citizens push to secure a return to the top-flight league.