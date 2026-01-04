Dzenan Zajmovic returns to South Africa after his come-get-me pleas to Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns
- Backpage
CT City sign Zajmovic
Cape Town City have completed the signing of former TS Galaxy forward Dzenan Zajmovic as they strengthen their squad in pursuit of promotion back to the PSL.
Zajmovic arrives with a strong local reputation after being heavily linked with Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns last season.
The 31-year-old was in top form for the Rockets, scoring 12 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions.
However, he opted for a move to Iran at the end of the campaign, a decision that did not work out as he struggled for form.
His stint in Asia lasted just five months before he returned to South African football.
City have endured a difficult start to life in the National First Division but have since climbed into fourth position.
They currently trail log leaders Milford FC by five points after 14 rounds of games as the race for promotion hots up.
The arrival of Zajmovic is expected to add much-needed bite upfront as the Citizens push to secure a return to the top-flight league.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Zajmovic on why he joined City
City announced the arrival of the former TS Galaxy star but the period of his contract is yet to be known.
"A new piece in our frontline ✍️. We're delighted to announce the signing of striker, Dženan Zajmović. Welcome, Dženan 💙," announced City.
The player himself commented on his return to South Africa and explained what lured him back.
"I'm really excited and happy to be here and join the journey the club is on," said Zajmovic.
"It's clear this is an ambitious environment, and that's exactly why I wanted to come. I want to be successful, and it feels like everyone here shares that same mindset.
"The players, the owners, the fans, we're all aligned, and that's what makes this place special."
- Backpagepix
Zajmovic's come-get-me plea to Chiefs, Pirates or Sundowns
While in the middle of last season as he enjoyed some good form, Zajmovic expressed interest in joining a team that fights for the PSL title.
“I think the chairman has proven a lot of times that he doesn’t stand in anyone’s way. You can see now with Samukelo Kabini’s move to Molde FK and Thato Khiba to Stellenbosch FC a few months ago,” Zajmović told FARPost.
“So he constantly pushes his players to get the best out of themselves. We also have to be honest with ourselves and the goals for TS Galaxy in terms of what we can achieve," he added.
“Everybody wants to play for the title, and that’s the same case with me. I want to play for a title-winning team. So if I want to make a new big step, then it would have to be a club that plays for prizes," he concluded.
- Backpagepix
TS Galaxy were ready to engage Chiefs, Pirates and Downs on Zajmovic
In early 2025, TS Galaxy owner Tom Sukazi was ready to entertain offers for Zajmovic from Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns.
Sukazi said this in February 2025 and that provided ample time for the player's suitors to negotiate with the Rockets.
"It's not for me to predict [if he will still be at Galaxy next season] but people know my number," said Sukazi as per FARPost.
"If they want to talk, no problem. At TS Galaxy we don't stand in the way of players. We have been like that, it's not an issue, as long as they respect us.
"Obviously, if they come with offers that make sense, we will always listen. We try to make it work, especially if it will benefit the player as well."