Dylan Kerr, Swallows FC, December 2021Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

‘Dylan Kerr just saw a bunch of interpreters and just wants a new tattoo! Kaizer Chiefs have no dignity, everyone wants to coach them, he might win the PSL title but let’s bring back Gavin Hunt’ - Fans

The former Moroka Swallows coach has thrown his hat into the ring, insisting he is best suited to lead the Soweto giants and could be the solution to their problems. His comments come at a time when Amakhosi are being led by co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, who stepped in following the departure of Nasreddine Nabi. The current situation could pave the way for the Glamour Boys to appoint a substantive head coach at the end of the season.

GOAL takes a look at what fans said in reaction to Dylan Kerr saying he can coach Kaizer Chiefs.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Chiefs doesn't have a proper coach

    Technically, Chiefs doesn't have a proper coach ~ said Dylan Kerr - Jan Qs Makinta
  • Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    A bunch of interpreters

    When he looked he just saw a bunch of interpreters 🤣🤣🤣🤣 - Siyabonga Mkhohlakali
  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    No dignity, everyone wants to coach Chiefs

    Everyone wants to coach the Pefeni Lamthuthus - Yonela Sophitsho DlomoChiefs has no dignity this days - Thabang Tshepiso Ledwaba

  • Dylan Kerr Swallows 2022.Backpagepix.

    Kerr might win the league

    He might win the league if he's not going to field Vilakazi, Shabalala and Ngcobo - Kruger Richards
  • Dylan Kerr of Gor Mahia.Dylan Kerr.

    Kerr just wants tattoo

    He wants a new tattoo this one - Philile Phistar Ndubandubane

  • Giovanni Solinas, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs gave Solinas a chance, why not Kerr

    Well they gave Giovanni Solinas a chance, so why can't they do the same with Dylan Kerr? -Dinabantu Sipho

  • Dylan Kerr, Swallows FC, December 2021Backpagepix

    It's December, don't blame Kerr

    We understand it's December we all need money😂😂😂😂😂don't blame him - Cheezzy Vibez

  • Happy Mashiane of Kazier Chiefs and Dylan Kerr.Goal Kenya.

    Kerr denied Chiefs PSL title

    LOL funny enough he is the one who denied Chiefs the league in a last game while he was coaching Baroka. But I know he loves the team so much and he is a good coach, not sure for Chiefs though but he understands football - Tshepo Noah

  • Gavin Hunt, Durban CityBackpage

    Let's bring back Gavin Hunt

    Let's bring back Gavin Hunt at least this time we have players unlike last time we don't have players we couldn't sign any but this time he can turn things around with the players we have even though they are not quality let's give him a chance✌️ - Musa Ntshangase

  • Manqoba Mngqithi, Golden Arrows, September 2025Backpage

    Chiefs need Dan Malesela and Mngqithi

    They must hire co-coaches of Dan and Mngqithi to deal with the philosophy of football first, they must teach these kids football - Thandabantu Mc

  • Dylan Kerr of Moroka Swallows.BackpagePix.

    Kerr can get the job done

    These coaches we underestimate can get the job done - Ntate Maine Ernesto

