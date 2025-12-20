GOAL takes a look at what fans said in reaction to Dylan Kerr saying he can coach Kaizer Chiefs.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
‘Dylan Kerr just saw a bunch of interpreters and just wants a new tattoo! Kaizer Chiefs have no dignity, everyone wants to coach them, he might win the PSL title but let’s bring back Gavin Hunt’ - Fans
Chiefs doesn't have a proper coachTechnically, Chiefs doesn't have a proper coach ~ said Dylan Kerr - Jan Qs Makinta
A bunch of interpretersWhen he looked he just saw a bunch of interpreters 🤣🤣🤣🤣 - Siyabonga Mkhohlakali
No dignity, everyone wants to coach ChiefsEveryone wants to coach the Pefeni Lamthuthus - Yonela Sophitsho DlomoChiefs has no dignity this days - Thabang Tshepiso Ledwaba
Kerr might win the leagueHe might win the league if he's not going to field Vilakazi, Shabalala and Ngcobo - Kruger Richards
- Dylan Kerr.
Kerr just wants tattoo
He wants a new tattoo this one - Philile Phistar Ndubandubane
Chiefs gave Solinas a chance, why not Kerr
Well they gave Giovanni Solinas a chance, so why can't they do the same with Dylan Kerr? -Dinabantu Sipho
It's December, don't blame Kerr
We understand it's December we all need money😂😂😂😂😂don't blame him - Cheezzy Vibez
Kerr denied Chiefs PSL title
LOL funny enough he is the one who denied Chiefs the league in a last game while he was coaching Baroka. But I know he loves the team so much and he is a good coach, not sure for Chiefs though but he understands football - Tshepo Noah
Let's bring back Gavin Hunt
Let's bring back Gavin Hunt at least this time we have players unlike last time we don't have players we couldn't sign any but this time he can turn things around with the players we have even though they are not quality let's give him a chance✌️ - Musa Ntshangase
Chiefs need Dan Malesela and Mngqithi
They must hire co-coaches of Dan and Mngqithi to deal with the philosophy of football first, they must teach these kids football - Thandabantu Mc
Kerr can get the job done
These coaches we underestimate can get the job done - Ntate Maine Ernesto