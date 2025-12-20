‘Dylan Kerr just saw a bunch of interpreters and just wants a new tattoo! Kaizer Chiefs have no dignity, everyone wants to coach them, he might win the PSL title but let’s bring back Gavin Hunt’ - Fans

The former Moroka Swallows coach has thrown his hat into the ring, insisting he is best suited to lead the Soweto giants and could be the solution to their problems. His comments come at a time when Amakhosi are being led by co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, who stepped in following the departure of Nasreddine Nabi. The current situation could pave the way for the Glamour Boys to appoint a substantive head coach at the end of the season.